Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald addresses eye-poking incident with Rams' Ndamukong Suh

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald wanted to set the record straight regarding an eye-poking incident involving Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.
After the Rams’ 31-9 win over the Cardinals on Sunday, a video surfaced around social media showing Suh poking Fitzgerald in the eye during the game. Fans who caught the incident during the game or saw the video after were questioning if the eye poking was playful or if there is some sort of beef between the players.
Fitzgerald took to Twitter on Wednesday to clear things up and say that he and Suh are just friends having fun on the field.
Fitzgerald played at Pittsburgh from 2002-03 while Suh played at Nebraska from 2005-09. Both players were first-round draft picks in their perspective NFL drafts.
Suh has had some incidents on the field that make it reasonable that fans would quickly react. Incidents include stomping Evan Dietrich-Smith’s arm in 2011, kicking former Houston Texans quarterback Matt Schaub in the groin on Thanksgiving in 2012, and attempting to choke Baltimore’s Ryan Mallett in 2017. These incidents occurred when he was a member of the Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins.
The Rams finish the regular season on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.