Carson Wentz contract extension should be good news for Rams’ Jared Goff

Wentz, 26, has struggled with knee and back injuries but has played well when available. He has completed 63.7% of his passes, 70 for touchdowns, with 28 interceptions. He is 23-17 as a starter and made the Pro Bowl in 2017. He suffered a major knee injury late in that season against the Rams, which opened the door for quarterback Nick Foles to lead the Eagles to the Super Bowl title.