Carson Wentz contract extension should be good news for Rams’ Jared Goff

In April, after he reported for voluntary offseason workouts, Rams quarterback Jared Goff said he was not thinking about a contract extension.
“Not on my mind at all,” he said.
It probably was on some level Thursday.
The Philadelphia Eagles announced they had signed quarterback Carson Wentz to a four-year extension through the 2024 season. The deal is reportedly worth $128 million, with $107 guaranteed, according to several reports.
Whether those figures are exact remains to be seen. Regardless, it probably set a new floor for the Rams’ eventual negotiations with Goff, who is under contract through the 2020 season and is represented by the same firm — REP 1 Sports — as Wentz.
Goff was the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft. Wentz was the second pick.
Wentz, 26, has struggled with knee and back injuries but has played well when available. He has completed 63.7% of his passes, 70 for touchdowns, with 28 interceptions. He is 23-17 as a starter and made the Pro Bowl in 2017. He suffered a major knee injury late in that season against the Rams, which opened the door for quarterback Nick Foles to lead the Eagles to the Super Bowl title.
Goff, 24, went 0-7 as a starter under former coach Jeff Fisher’s staff but has flourished under coach Sean McVay, improving his record to 24-14. He made the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons, led the Rams to consecutive NFC West titles and to the Super Bowl last season. He has completed 62% of his passes, 65 for touchdowns, with 26 interceptions.
Goff is due to earn a base salary of $4.3 million this season and carries a salary-cap number of $8.9 million, according to the website overthecap.com. In April, the Rams exercised their fifth-year option on Goff, which would give him a salary of about $22 million in 2020 if he does not sign an extension before then.
Throughout this offseason, Rams front office executives indicated that they typically wait until the weeks after the conclusion of mandatory minicamp in June before entering into discussions about extensions. The Rams will hold one minicamp practice Tuesday.
“Whether it happens this year, next year, those are things we haven’t really gotten into in-depth about yet,” McVay said in March at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix.
General manager Les Snead joked that “it seems like we’re always talking through that situation of when” regarding Goff.
Wentz’s deal breaks from recent NFL practice. Most teams have waited until after a quarterback’s fourth season before signing him to an extension.
Last year, the Rams signed running back Todd Gurley to a massive extension after his third season.
The price for elite players in various position groups ebbs and flows every few years, but the quarterback market remains consistently robust.
In April, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson signed a four-year, $140-million extension that includes $107 million in guarantees.
Goff has maintained throughout his short career that if he played well, “things always work out.”
It looks like it might work out pretty well.