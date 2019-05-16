Rams sign linebacker Ketner Kupp, Cooper Kupp’s younger brother

The Rams stayed in the family for their latest free-agent addition Wednesday, signing Eastern Washington linebacker Ketner Kupp, the brother of receiver Cooper Kupp.
Cooper Kupp, a 2017 third-round draft pick from Eastern Washington, was a standout in 2018 before he suffered a season-ending knee injury in a Nov. 11 game against the Seattle Seahawks. He has been rehabilitating his knee, but the Rams are expected to limit his participation during organized team activities so that he will be ready when training camp begins in July.
Ketner Kupp played in 15 games last season and made 115 tackles, 5 1/2 for losses. He was among the invitees to a San Francisco 49ers tryout camp this month.
The Rams also waived receiver Justin Sumpter.
The Rams begin organized team activities Monday.