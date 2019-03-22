Rams will retain Malcolm Brown by matching Lions’ offer sheet

The Rams informed the Detroit Lions that they plan to match the offer sheet signed by Malcolm Brown and keep the running back, a person with knowledge of the situation said Friday.
Terms of the offer sheet have not been disclosed, but it is a two-year deal that will pay Brown $1.65 million per year, the person, who was not authorized to discuss the deal publicly and asked for anonymity, said.
Brown, 25, served as Todd Gurley’s primary backup the last two seasons. He rushed for 212 yards in 2018 before suffering a season-ending clavicle injury against the Lions.
The retention of Brown probably makes the return of running back C.J. Anderson unlikely. The Rams signed Anderson a week after Brown was injured to back up Gurley, who required medical attention for his left knee during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Anderson, an unrestricted free agent, rushed for more than 100 yards in three consecutive games and had big roles in the NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints and the Super Bowl defeat by the New England Patriots.
Justin Davis and John Kelly are other running backs on the roster.