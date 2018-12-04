Rams coach Sean McVay laments losing a valuable player

McVay confirmed that he reached out to former Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury, a good friend, about possibly filling a role with the Rams while Kingsbury weighs his next career move. USC, seeking an offensive coordinator, reportedly has been among Kingsbury’s suitors. “The first conversation was just more [in] regards to a friend reaching out to a friend,” McVay said, adding, “That was something that I had kind of offered, a chance to be around and help out in any sort of way if that was something he was interested in. He's got a lot of different options right now that he's kind of sorting through.”… Cornerback Troy Hill was happy to intercept a pass to clinch the victory over the Lions, but lamented he didn’t have another in the game. His leaping interception in the end zone impressed teammates, he said. “They said I had some hops,” Hill said, “and ‘I didn’t know you could jump that high.’”… The Rams are off Tuesday. They are scheduled to have two walkthroughs Wednesday.