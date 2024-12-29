Sean McVay is wary of monitoring scores as others may help Rams clinch playoff spot

Rams coach Sean McVay said he is wary of changing his routines preparing for the team’s next game to monitor NFL scores that could clinch a playoff spot for his team.

Sean McVay does not want to look too far ahead.

The Rams will play the Seattle Seahawks next weekend, but there is a chance that the outcome of several games on Sunday could give the Rams the NFC West title based on their 10-6 record and the NFL’s strength of victory metric.

With coaches meeting Sunday and players off until Tuesday, how would McVay and the Rams celebrate?

“That would be a positive problem,” McVay said Sunday during a videoconference with reporters, then joked “Maybe I’ll call guys up, say congratulations, we’ll have a Zoom team meeting.

“I don’t know. It’s weird. ... You’d love to be able to do that collectively. But however we do it, I’m certainly not going to be complaining.”

The Rams positioned themselves for the scenario by defeating the Arizona Cardinals 13-9 on Saturday at SoFi Stadium.

With the Cincinnati Bengals defeating the Denver Broncos on Saturday, the Rams would clinch the division if three of five teams — the Cleveland Browns, Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, and if need be the San Francisco 49ers on Monday — win their games.

McVay met with coaches on Sunday to review the victory over the Cardinals and to begin preparing for the Seahawks while “paying attention” to the other games. The NFL has not announced on which days Week 18 games will be played, but McVay said the Rams were preparing as if they will play Saturday.

Did McVay peruse the schedule and attempt to determine who might win and benefit the Rams?

“I think you look at it and you say, all right, subconsciously I think you think what might happen, but I think that’s why a lot of people lose their ass betting on NFL games, probably,” he said, chuckling. “The more you learn, the more you realize, man, you just never know. ... That’s why you watch the games and see.”