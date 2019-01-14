Rams will get another shot at the Saints but this time a trip to the Super Bowl on the line

The Rams will play the New Orleans Saints in the NFC championship game next Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
The top-seeded Saints advanced to the championship game Sunday with a 20-14 victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans.
The winner of the Rams-Saints game will advance to the Super Bowl to play the winner of next Sunday’s AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots.
The Rams, who advanced to the title game with a 30-22 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, lost to the Saints on Nov. 4 at New Orleans.
The Rams won their first eight games of the season before losing to the Saints, 45-31.
Saints quarterback Drew Brees led the Saints to a 35-14 lead in the second quarter before the Rams rallied to tie the score in the fourth quarter. But receiver Michael Thomas clinched the victory with a 72-yard touchdown that completed his 12-catch 211-yard performance.
Many players said after the game that looked forward to possibly facing the Saints again in the playoffs, and said the result would be different the second time around.
“I think that we match up really well,” Rams offensive lineman Rodger Saffold said Sunday of the Saints, before he knew the championship game opponent. “The last time we played them, it came down to a game of just running out of time.
“At the end of the day, I think we’ll have a better plan against them the second go-round, and you’ve got to be excited to be able to go back there and get another chance at those guys again.”