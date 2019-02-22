Advertisement

Rams awarded three compensation picks in 2019 NFL draft

By
Feb 22, 2019 | 3:15 PM
Rams head coach Sean McVay celebrates a touchdown during a playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys in January. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Rams on Friday were awarded two third-round compensation picks and one seventh-round compensation pick in the 2019 NFL draft, the league announced Friday.

Teams that lose “more or better” free agents than they acquired the previous year are eligible for compensatory picks.

The Rams’ third-round picks are for the losses of cornerback Trumaine Johnson, who signed a five-year, $72.5-million contract with the New York Jets, and receiver Sammy Watkins, who signed a three-year, $48-million free-agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The seventh-round pick is for safety Cody Davis, who signed a two-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars that included $2.5 million in guarantees.

The Rams will send the higher of the third-round compensatory picks — No. 98 overall — to the Jacksonville Jaguars to complete the October trade for edge-rusher Dante Fowler.

The Rams, defeated by the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, have seven picks in the draft, which will be held April 25-27 in Nashville.

The picks are at No. 31 in the first round, 94 (third round), 99 (third-round compensation), 133 (fourth), 169 (fifth), 203 (sixth) and 251 (seventh).

The NFL scouting combine begins next week in Indianapolis.

