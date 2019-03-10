Clay Matthews, Malik Jackson, Anthony Barr among free agents Rams might pursue

Headline-grabbing moves that address needs before the start of free agency are becoming staples of the Rams’ playbook.
As they did in 2018, when they traded for cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib before the market for unrestricted free agents officially opened, general manager Les Snead and coach Sean McVay have struck again.
The Rams’ signing of six-time Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle, released last week by the Baltimore Ravens, came three days prior to Monday’s start of the NFL’s “legal tampering” period. During the 48-hour window, agents and teams can gauge interest and negotiate deals before contracts can be inked at the start of the new league year on Wednesday.
Weddle replaces Lamarcus Joyner, one of 12 pending unrestricted free agents who helped the Rams reach the Super Bowl last season.
Other starters from 2018 who will test the market include edge rusher Dante Fowler, defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, offensive lineman Rodger Saffold and running back C.J. Anderson, who filled in for and then shared time with Todd Gurley. Cornerback Sam Shields, linebackers Ramik Wilson, Bryce Hager, Matt Longacre and Dominique Easley, defensive lineman Ethan Westbrooks and back-up quarterback Sean Mannion also are unrestricted free agents.
Middle linebacker Cory Littleton, safety Blake Countess, cornerback Troy Hill and running back Malcolm Brown are restricted free agents.
Weddle’s signing on Friday marked the first major addition to a roster that the Rams ostensibly trimmed earlier last week. They released linebacker Mark Barron and did not exercise their option on center John Sullivan, creating about $13.5 million in salary-cap space.
The salary cap for 2019 is $188.2 million. The Rams currently have about $36.3 million in cap space, according to OverTheCap.com.
In 2018, the Rams went into free agency in the midst of the second year of an impasse with star defensive tackle Aaron Donald over his contract situation.
The Rams signed Shields and Wilson to modest one-year contracts, Suh to a huge one. They then traded for and eventually signed receiver Brandin Cooks to an $80-million extension. Gurley received a $60-million extension a few weeks later, and the Rams signed Donald to a $135-million extension about 10 days before the season opener.
Looming, possibly after next season, is a massive extension for quarterback Jared Goff.
So the Rams are not expected to break the bank in free agency.
Here are some areas the Rams could address:
Edge rushers
Fowler produced well after the Rams acquired him in a trade-deadline deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The No. 3 pick in the 2015 draft made several game-turning plays and provided a missing piece to the defensive front.
But the $15.4 million it would have cost to put the franchise tag on him was deemed too high. So the Rams are going to watch and see what Fowler can command on the open market.
Justin Houston hit the market Sunday after he was released by the Kansas City Chiefs, but he is probably too expensive. Ezekiel Ansah and Za’Darius Smith are among other available free agents. Clay Matthews’ productivity for the Green Bay Packers was down from years past, so he would not be a top target, but Matthews is a Southern California native who played at Agoura High and USC and might welcome a chance to return home and play for a championship contender.
This also could be a spot the Rams will try to fill through a draft that is heavy on talented pass rushers.
Defensive linemen
New defensive line coach Eric Henderson replaced Bill Johnson, and he is expected to oversee a reconfigured line anchored by Donald, the two-time NFL defensive player of the year.
Suh earned $15 million last season in salary and bonuses. He could possibly return at a significantly reduced rate if he decides the opportunities outside of football in Los Angeles remain attractive.
Malik Jackson, recently released by the Jaguars, played for Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips with the Denver Broncos and is among available linemen. Jackson attended Lake Balboa Birmingham High and USC before finishing his college career at Tennessee.
Inside linebackers
Barron was released and the Rams have a decision to make regarding Littleton.
An undrafted free agent in 2016, Littleton started at middle linebacker last season and was voted to the Pro Bowl as a special teams player. As a restricted free agent, the Rams can designate him a first-round tender at $4.4 million, a second-round tender at $3.1 million, or an original-round tender at $2 million.
Littleton, as a restricted free agent, can negotiate with any team, but if he accepts an offer sheet, the Rams would have the right of first refusal and five days to match the offer. If they don’t match, they receive compensation in draft picks.
But there is no compensation for the loss of players with original-round tenders.
Micah Kiser, a fifth-round pick in 2018, played mainly on special teams last season but could provide a stout presence in place of Barron.
Jordan Hicks, C.J. Mosley and Anthony Barr are the top three free agent linebackers, according to Pro Football Focus.
Offensive linemen
Starting left guard Rodger Saffold is hitting the market and appears positioned to cash in. John Sullivan also will test the market.
The Rams got some good news when Andrew Whitworth announced he’d return for the 2019 season. But this might be his last.
Versatile Joe Noteboom and Brian Allen, drafted last season, can fill vacancies if Saffold and Sullivan move on.
But the Rams might seek to add depth. Matt Paradis and Mitch Morse are available centers, though Morse will probably command too high of a price.