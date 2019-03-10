Clay Matthews, Malik Jackson, Anthony Barr among free agents Rams might pursue

Justin Houston hit the market Sunday after he was released by the Kansas City Chiefs, but he is probably too expensive. Ezekiel Ansah and Za’Darius Smith are among other available free agents. Clay Matthews’ productivity for the Green Bay Packers was down from years past, so he would not be a top target, but Matthews is a Southern California native who played at Agoura High and USC and might welcome a chance to return home and play for a championship contender.