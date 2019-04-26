Rams trade out of the first round of the NFL draft

The Rams, once again, did not make a selection in the first round of the NFL draft.
As they went on the clock in Thursday night’s first round, the Rams traded the 31st and 203rd picks to the Atlanta Falcons for the 45th and 79th picks.
The Rams now have a second-round pick, three third-round picks and single picks in the fourth, fifth and seventh rounds. The second and third rounds will be held on Friday and rounds four through seven will be Saturday.
The Rams went into the draft with a first-round pick for the first time since 2016, when they selected quarterback Jared Goff at No. 1 overall. They had the 23rd pick last year but traded it to the New England Patriots for receiver Brandin Cooks about a month before the draft.