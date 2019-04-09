Rams will play Raiders, Cowboys, Broncos and Texans in preseason

The Rams will play preseason games against the Oakland Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans, the NFL announced Tuesday.
Exact dates and kickoff times for games other than the previously scheduled game against the Cowboys have not been determined.
The Rams, coming off a Super Bowl defeat by the New England Patriots, open the preseason on the road against the Raiders in the Aug. 8-10 window. The Rams played the Raiders at the Coliseum during the 2018 preseason and then defeated them in the season opener at Oakland.
The Aug. 17 game against the Cowboys at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu kicks off at 7 p.m. PDT. The Rams are also scheduled to play the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium during the regular season.
The Rams will play the Broncos at the Coliseum during the Aug. 22-24 window. During the 2018 regular season, the Rams defeated the Broncos at Denver.
The preseason concludes at Houston during the Aug. 29-31 window.
The NFL is expected to announce the regular-season schedule in a few weeks.
The Rams begin offseason workouts Monday.