Rams to play Cowboys in Hawaii in Aug. 17 preseason game

The Rams will play the Dallas Cowboys in a preseason game on Aug. 17 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, the Rams announced Thursday.
The Rams will be the home team for the game, which has been in the works for months. The game will be the first NFL preseason game at Aloha Stadium.
The Rams are scheduled to play the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium during the 2019 regular season. The NFL will release dates and times of games in April.
This will be the second time in as many years that the Rams will play a regular-season opponent during the preseason. In 2018, the Rams played the Oakland Raiders at the Coliseum in their second preseason game, and then opened the season against the Raiders in Oakland.