Rams' running backs Todd Gurley, C.J. Anderson quite a 1-2 punch against the Cowboys

There was some thought during the week that Cowboys’ fans might make up the majority of the crowd, but Dallas supporters appeared to be only about one-third of those in attendance. ... There were plenty of celebrities and athletes at the game. Peyton Manning brought his son Marshall, who wore a Gurley jersey in the first half and an Aaron Donald jersey in the second. LeBron James also made an appearance on the field, and was escorted to a private box before the game. Golfer John Daly was also there.