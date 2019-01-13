Rams' running backs Todd Gurley, C.J. Anderson quite a 1-2 punch against the Cowboys

The return of Todd Gurley was supposed to mean that C.J. Anderson would take a step back.
But Anderson did not settle into a role as a reserve when the Rams defeated the Cowboys 30-22 in the NFC divisional playoff game Saturday night at the Coliseum. Instead, he kept excelling. Anderson earned 78 rushing yards in the first half alone, with a touchdown that gave the Rams the lead in the second quarter. Gurley was not shabby either, gaining 80 yards in10 carries, including a 35-yard touchdown run.
Anderson added another touchdown in the second half and finished with 123 yards in 23 carries. Gurley had 115 yards 16 carries and is the first Ram to have multiple 100-yard rushing playoff games since Eric Dickerson. Gurley had 101 yards in the loss to the Atlanta Falcons last season.
When Gurley was sidelined with a knee injury, Anderson earned 167 yards against the Arizona Cardinals and 132 yards against the San Francisco 49ers in the Rams’ final two games of the regular season. This was the first time they’ve played together.
Behind the ground game, the Rams established a dominant offense that put the Cowboys behind 20-7 at the half. The Rams outrushed the visitors 170-40 in the first half, enabling the home side to hold on to the ball for 20:12 of the 30 minutes.
The Cowboys had the fifth-best rush defense in the NFL in the regular season, holding teams to an average of 94.6 rushing yards per game, but were losing the battle at the line of scrimmage.
Joyner returns
Safety Lamarcus Joyner returned to the lineup after sitting out the final game of the regular season because of an ankle injury he suffered against the Cardinals.
Joyner is playing under the franchise tag this season for about $11.3 million. It is unlikely that the Rams would place the franchise tag on him again, so Joyner will become a free agent unless he agrees to terms on a contract extension.
Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth finally won a playoff game, ending his losing streak at seven. Whitworth lost in the wild-card round six times when he played for the Cincinnati Bengals, and in 2017 with the Rams.
Zuerlein kicks in
Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein made three field goals in his first playoff game. Zuerlein kicked a team-record seven field goals against the Cowboys last season in a 35-30 victory at Dallas. He did not play in the wild-card game against the Falcons because he was sidelined while recovering from back surgery.
Austin returns
The game marked the return to the Coliseum of Tavon Austin, the eighth pick in the 2013 draft with the Rams who signed a four-year, $42-million extension with the team before the 2016 season. But in 2017 he caught only 13 passes and lost his punt-return job.
In April, the Rams traded Austin to the Cowboys for a sixth-round draft pick.
Austin was injured during much of this season, catching eight passes for 140 yards. In the Cowboys’ wild-card victory over the Seattle Seahawks, he returned a punt for an apparent touchdown but the play was nullified by a holding penalty. Saturday night, he had one catch for minus-two yards.
Etc.
There was some thought during the week that Cowboys’ fans might make up the majority of the crowd, but Dallas supporters appeared to be only about one-third of those in attendance. ... There were plenty of celebrities and athletes at the game. Peyton Manning brought his son Marshall, who wore a Gurley jersey in the first half and an Aaron Donald jersey in the second. LeBron James also made an appearance on the field, and was escorted to a private box before the game. Golfer John Daly was also there.