Rams spotlight on offense and defense from Week 11 against the Chiefs

RAMS IN SPOTLIGHT
Offense
Receiver Josh Reynolds caught six passes for 80 yards, including a four-yard touchdown that gave the Rams a 13-0 first-quarter lead. Reynolds, starting in place of injured Cooper Kupp, has three touchdowns this season.
Defense
Aaron Donald had two sacks that forced fumbles, both of which led to touchdowns. In the second quarter, he stripped the ball from Patrick Mahomes and linebacker Samson Ebukam scooped the ball and returned it to the end zone. In the third quarter, Donald stripped Mahomes again and rookie lineman John Franklin-Myers recovered, setting up a touchdown.