Advertisement

Rams spotlight on offense and defense from Week 11 against the Chiefs

By
Nov 19, 2018 | 11:05 PM
Rams spotlight on offense and defense from Week 11 against the Chiefs
Rams receiver Josh Reynolds catches a touchdown pass in front of Chiefs cornerback Orlando Scandrick in the first quarter on Nov. 19. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

RAMS IN SPOTLIGHT

Offense

Advertisement

Receiver Josh Reynolds caught six passes for 80 yards, including a four-yard touchdown that gave the Rams a 13-0 first-quarter lead. Reynolds, starting in place of injured Cooper Kupp, has three touchdowns this season.

Defense

Aaron Donald had two sacks that forced fumbles, both of which led to touchdowns. In the second quarter, he stripped the ball from Patrick Mahomes and linebacker Samson Ebukam scooped the ball and returned it to the end zone. In the third quarter, Donald stripped Mahomes again and rookie lineman John Franklin-Myers recovered, setting up a touchdown.

Advertisement
Advertisement