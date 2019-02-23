Rams to add Zac Robinson as assistant quarterbacks coach, source says

With quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor having moved on to become coach of the Cincinnati Bengals, the Rams will add Zac Robinson to the coaching staff as an assistant quarterbacks coach, a person with knowledge of the situation said.
Shane Waldron is the pass-game coordinator and also has been given the title of quarterbacks coach, but Robinson — along with coach Sean McVay — is expected to handle most of the day-to-day coaching responsibilities related to Jared Goff and other quarterbacks.
Robinson, 32, played quarterback at Oklahoma State. The New England Patriots selected him in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL draft, but he did not make the roster. He also spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals.
Robinson has worked as an analyst for Pro Football Focus.
Goff, the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft, will go into his fourth NFL season with a fourth different quarterbacks coach. Chris Weinke had the job in 2016, Greg Olson in 2017 and Taylor last season.