Source: Rams to hire Eric Henderson as defensive line coach

The Rams made the Super Bowl with the help of a star-studded defensive line, but the coach who oversaw the unit will not return next season.
Eric Henderson, an assistant defensive line coach for the Chargers the last two seasons, will replace Bill Johnson, a person with knowledge of the situation said.
Henderson’s hiring was first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.
Rams tackle Aaron Donald won the NFL’s defensive player of the year award for the second year in a row playing on a line that in 2018 included Ndamukong Suh and Michael Brockers. The line received another infusion of talent after an October trade for edge rusher Dante Fowler.
Donald had 20½ sacks, a league record for an interior lineman. Suh had 4½ sacks, Fowler two and Brockers one. The Rams ranked 23rd against the run, but the line played well in playoff victories over the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
Johnson, 63, had been on the staff for two seasons.
Henderson, 36, assisted with a Chargers line that featured stars Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram. He played in college at Georgia Tech and in two games for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2008. He also has coached at Texas San Antonio, Oklahoma State and Georgia Military College.
The addition of the Henderson is the latest shuffle in Rams coach Sean McVay’s staff.
Zac Taylor, who coached quarterbacks last season, was hired by the Cincinnati Bengals as their head coach. Shane Waldron, the passing game coordinator, will assume the quarterbacks coach title, and McVay is expected to hire an assistant quarterbacks coach.
Wes Phillips replaced Waldron as tight ends coach.
McVay is expected to address staff changes next week at the NFL scouting combine.