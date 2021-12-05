Rams vs. Jaguars: Live updates, betting odds, start time and TV channel

Rams look to get early lead and break losing streak against the Jaguars
It’s been nearly a month since the Rams played at SoFi Stadium. Their last appearance was not chock-full of pleasant memories.
The Rams lost to the Tennessee Titans. Quarterback Matthew Stafford had two passes intercepted, one that was returned for a touchdown.
The defeat started a trend — for the Rams and Stafford — that resulted in a three-game losing streak.
On Sunday, the Rams (7-4) return to the $5-billion house that owner Stan Kroenke built to play the struggling Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9).
Breaking down how the Rams (7-4) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) match up heading into their game at 1:05 p.m. PST on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The game will be carried on FOX.
When Rams have the ball: Quarterback Matthew Stafford is looking to get back on track after putting the Rams in a hole in each of the last three games. In losses to the Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers, he had five passes intercepted and lost a fumble. Three of the interceptions were returned for touchdowns. Stafford has passed for 27 touchdowns, with nine interceptions.
Coach Sean McVay has of late gone away from the play-action game that worked so effectively during his tenure, a result perhaps of playing from behind. Cooper Kupp leads the NFL with 92 catches for 1,237 yards and 10 touchdowns. Odell Beckham Jr. showed his deep-threat speed against the Packers, catching a 54-yard touchdown pass. But Beckham suffered a hip injury in the game. Though listed as questionable, Beckham said he will play Sunday.
Van Jefferson has scored on two plays of at least 67 yards. Running back Darrell Henderson suffered a quadriceps strain against the Packers. He did not practice this week and is questionable.
Sony Michel will start if Henderson is sidelined. The Jaguars are led by linebacker Myles Jack, the former UCLA star, who has a team-best 42 tackles. Linebacker Josh Allen has a team-best 5½ sacks and an interception.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Rams (-13, 48), 1:05 p.m. PST, FOX
Beating bad teams has been the reason why the Rams are 7-4. A soft schedule that has provided ample opportunities for victories has been the team’s best friend. Those lingering questions about beating average or better teams will continue, but this week is a chance for the Rams to pick up an important eighth win and gain back a little bit of steam in the NFC playoff race.
The Rams have the talent. Los Angeles also has the right kind of statistical profile. The team is +0.9 yards per play, a mark that few teams have reached this season. However, the Rams are also 13th in third-down conversion rate and rank among the middle of the pack in red zone success. To beat good teams, you have to be strong in both areas. To cover double-digit spreads, improving those metrics would also help.