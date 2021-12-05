Rams vs. Jaguars: Live updates, betting odds, start time and TV channel

Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars matchups, start time and TV channel

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford prepares to take the field before a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 26. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Breaking down how the Rams (7-4) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) match up heading into their game at 1:05 p.m. PST on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The game will be carried on FOX.

When Rams have the ball: Quarterback Matthew Stafford is looking to get back on track after putting the Rams in a hole in each of the last three games. In losses to the Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers, he had five passes intercepted and lost a fumble. Three of the interceptions were returned for touchdowns. Stafford has passed for 27 touchdowns, with nine interceptions.

Coach Sean McVay has of late gone away from the play-action game that worked so effectively during his tenure, a result perhaps of playing from behind. Cooper Kupp leads the NFL with 92 catches for 1,237 yards and 10 touchdowns. Odell Beckham Jr. showed his deep-threat speed against the Packers, catching a 54-yard touchdown pass. But Beckham suffered a hip injury in the game. Though listed as questionable, Beckham said he will play Sunday.

Van Jefferson has scored on two plays of at least 67 yards. Running back Darrell Henderson suffered a quadriceps strain against the Packers. He did not practice this week and is questionable.

Sony Michel will start if Henderson is sidelined. The Jaguars are led by linebacker Myles Jack, the former UCLA star, who has a team-best 42 tackles. Linebacker Josh Allen has a team-best 5½ sacks and an interception.

