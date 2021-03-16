Rams lose veteran running back Malcolm Brown to Miami Dolphins in free agency

The Rams’ running back corps is skewing younger.

On Tuesday, veteran Malcolm Brown responded with appreciation to teammates’ congratulatory tweets after it was reported he had agreed to terms on a free-agent contract with the Miami Dolphins.

Brown, 27, played six seasons with the Rams and was a sage presence last season for a position group that now includes second-year pro Cam Akers, third-year pro Darrell Henderson and Xavier Jones, who was an undrafted rookie free agent last season.

Brown rushed for a career-best 419 yards and five touchdowns in 101 carries last season for a team that mainly relied on Akers.

Brown signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and established himself as a special-teams standout and reliable backup for Todd Gurley for five seasons.

Defensive lineman Derek Rivers, who played part of last season with the Rams, agreed to terms with the Houston Texans, according to a tweet by his agent.