Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live updates, start time and analysis

Rams-49ers matchups: Line play key against physical San Francisco

Breaking down how the Rams and San Francisco 49ers match up heading into their game at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The game will be televised by Fox.

When Rams have the ball

Rams receiver Tutu Atwell falls to the turf after making a reception against the Seattle Seahawks. He finished with a career-high 119 yards receiving. (Lindsey Wasson / Associated Press)

The Rams look to continue their season-opening prowess, despite the absence of star wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford appeared to be in prime form in a 30-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, passing for 334 yards and making excellent use of receivers Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell. Nacua, a rookie, was targeted 15 times and caught 10 passes for 119 yards. He is listed as questionable because of an oblique injury but is expected to play.

Atwell, a third-year pro, caught six passes for 119 yards. Tight end Tyler Higbee has been a reliable weapon for Stafford. With Cam Akers and Kyren Williams combining for 37 carries, and the line not allowing a sack, the Rams offense sustained drives and gave the defense a chance to rest between series. They must continue to excel against perhaps the most physical defense in the NFL.

Defensive end Nick Bosa, who signed the richest contract for a defensive player in NFL history, anchors a unit that recorded five sacks in a 30-7 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, three by end Drake Jackson. Linebackers Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw have given the Rams fits for years.

Read more >>>