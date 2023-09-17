Advertisement
Rams

Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live updates, start time and analysis

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to pass the ball during an NFL football game.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to pass against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 10.
(Stephen Brashear / Associated Press)

Matthew Stafford and the Rams look to stay undefeated on the young season against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. PDT (Fox).

By Gary KleinStaff Writer 

Rams-49ers matchups: Line play key against physical San Francisco

By Gary Klein

Breaking down how the Rams and San Francisco 49ers match up heading into their game at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The game will be televised by Fox.

When Rams have the ball

Rams receiver Tutu Atwell falls to the turf after making a reception against the Seattle Seahawks.
Rams receiver Tutu Atwell falls to the turf after making a reception against the Seattle Seahawks. He finished with a career-high 119 yards receiving.
(Lindsey Wasson / Associated Press)

The Rams look to continue their season-opening prowess, despite the absence of star wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford appeared to be in prime form in a 30-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, passing for 334 yards and making excellent use of receivers Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell. Nacua, a rookie, was targeted 15 times and caught 10 passes for 119 yards. He is listed as questionable because of an oblique injury but is expected to play.

Atwell, a third-year pro, caught six passes for 119 yards. Tight end Tyler Higbee has been a reliable weapon for Stafford. With Cam Akers and Kyren Williams combining for 37 carries, and the line not allowing a sack, the Rams offense sustained drives and gave the defense a chance to rest between series. They must continue to excel against perhaps the most physical defense in the NFL.

Defensive end Nick Bosa, who signed the richest contract for a defensive player in NFL history, anchors a unit that recorded five sacks in a 30-7 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, three by end Drake Jackson. Linebackers Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw have given the Rams fits for years.

