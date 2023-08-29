Rams rookie Stetson Bennett only backup QB as Brett Rypien is cut; no kicker on roster

Rams quarterback Brett Rypien passes against the Denver Broncos. He was waived Tuesday, leaving the Rams with two quarterbacks on the roster.

The Rams complied with NFL’s 53-man roster deadline Tuesday, leaving themselves with just two quarterbacks — Matthew Stafford and rookie Stetson Bennett — no kicker, and a defense with some surprising trims.

The team released edge rushers Daniel Hardy and Keir Thomas and defensive tackle Marquise Copeland, each of whom looked as if he might be a contributor this season.

Also released was quarterback Brett Rypien, leaving Bennett as the lone reserve behind Stafford. Bennett, a fourth-round pick from Georgia, was wildly up and down in preseason games.

Advertisement

The Rams also said farewell to rookie Tanner Brown, leaving them without a placekicker.

Rams Rams acquire Kevin Dotson from Steelers in bid to bolster O-line depth The Rams acquired guard Kevin Dotson in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in a bid to bolster their depth on the offensive line.

Others released were tackle A.J. Acuri, defensive end T.J. Carter, defensive back Quindell Johnson, tight end Nikola Kalinic, center Mike McAllister, defensive back Cameron McCutcheon, guard Grant Miller, receiver Xavier Smith, receiver Austin Trammell, quarterback Dresser Winn, linebacker Jaiden Woodbey, running back Royce Freeman, linebacker DeAndre Square and defensive back Rashad Torrence.