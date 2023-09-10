Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks live updates, start time and analysis

Will the Rams crash for Caleb or finish 9-8? Don’t bet on either outcome

Rams running back Cam Akers dives for a touchdown against the Seahawks in December. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Rams would like to forget last season’s 5-12 finish, the worst season-after performance by a Super Bowl champion in history.

But it might not be much better this season.

The Rams’ decision to trade or cut high-priced players, and not replace them with additions with similar or better profiles, makes this a season of low expectations.

On the eve of their opener on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, FanDuel sportsbook has the Rams over-under win total at 6½ games.

Predictably, Rams players say they think otherwise.

