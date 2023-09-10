Advertisement
Rams

Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks live updates, start time and analysis

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throws against the Carolina Panthers in October 2022.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throws against the Carolina Panthers in October 2022. Stafford and the Rams look to open the season with a road win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Matthew Stafford and the Rams look to open the season on a high note with a win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Kick off is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. PDT (Fox).

By Gary KleinStaff Writer 

Will the Rams crash for Caleb or finish 9-8? Don't bet on either outcome

Will the Rams crash for Caleb or finish 9-8? Don’t bet on either outcome

By Gary Klein

Rams running back Cam Akers dives for a touchdown against the Seahawks in December.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Rams would like to forget last season’s 5-12 finish, the worst season-after performance by a Super Bowl champion in history.

But it might not be much better this season.

The Rams’ decision to trade or cut high-priced players, and not replace them with additions with similar or better profiles, makes this a season of low expectations.

On the eve of their opener on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, FanDuel sportsbook has the Rams over-under win total at 6½ games.

Predictably, Rams players say they think otherwise.

