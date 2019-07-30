Rams rookie Darrell Henderson is making strides at running back

With star running back Todd Gurley on what could turn out to be an every-other-day workout schedule, rookie Darrell Henderson is getting plenty of snaps during Rams training camp.

Henderson, a third-round draft pick from Memphis, impressed again Tuesday as the Rams practiced in full pads for the first time.

“He’s got a nice, even-keeled demeanor — it doesn’t seem like he’s fazed by anything,” coach Sean McVay said. “You’re starting to see him flash a comfort level, playing a little bit faster — you can feel he’s not thinking as much.

“Still early, but he’s definitely shown the encouraging things that we liked so much at Memphis.”

Henderson, 5 feet, 8 inches and 208 pounds, is part of a running back corps that includes Gurley, Malcolm Brown, third-year pro Justin Davis and second-year pro John Kelly.

“I’m picking the older guys’ brains,” Henderson said. “Just stay focused and make sure I’m learning.”

Henderson got acclimated to the Rams offense during offseason workouts. He said at the time that Gurley advised him to not be afraid about making mistakes. They were learning opportunities.

After Tuesday’s practice, Henderson said he had told running backs coach Skip Peete this week that he was going to improve because he understood more about the offense.

“I’ve just got to relax and slow down and play this game,” he said.

The Rams are off Wednesday and will hold a joint practice with the Chargers in Costa Mesa on Thursday. The Rams and Chargers will practice at UC Irvine on Saturday.

Gurley did not practice Tuesday but will be involved in the practices with the Chargers, McVay said.

“The plan is to be able to get him to go, and he’s feeling good and we’re excited about that,” McVay said.

But Henderson, Brown, Davis and John Kelly also will get reps.

After running against the Rams defense, Henderson welcomes the chance to test himself against an unfamiliar opponent.

“It’s always fun going against other teams and being able to do it with your teammates,” he said. “Just looking to take advantage of all of my opportunities.”

The Rams were in full pads but did not tackle. McVay said the full-pads workout will give coaches a chance to “evaluate some of the things up front a little bit better.”... A judge in New Orleans dismissed the last of three federal lawsuits targeting NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and other NFL officials over officiating during the Rams’ NFC championship game victory over the New Orleans Saints. There remains one Louisiana state court lawsuit pending over game officials’ failure to call a penalty against Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman. U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan’s ruling Tuesday rejected arguments that people who bought tickets to the game are entitled to damage payments.

Associated Press contributed to this report.