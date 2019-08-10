Rams’ Blake Bortles looks like capable fill-in QB in preseason loss to Raiders

In the last two seasons with the Rams, quarterback Jared Goff has started 31 regular-season and four postseason games, avoiding or playing through injuries while taking nearly every snap.

A backup was necessary as a practical matter. But that roster spot was seldom needed on game days.

That would be the best-case scenario again this season as the Rams try to return to the Super Bowl.

But in a limited appearance Saturday, veteran Blake Bortles looked like a capable fill-in should injury befall Goff.

Advertisement

With Goff and every starter on offense held out to avoid injuries, Bortles played the first two series in the Rams’ 14-3 loss to the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Bortles, who helped lead the Jacksonville Jaguars to the 2017 AFC championship game, looked comfortable in the Rams’ offense while operating behind an offensive line that featured rookies David Edwards and Bobby Evans starting at the tackle spots.

Bortles completed only three of eight passes for 50 yards, but he was on target: Tight end Johnny Mundt and wide receiver JoJo Natson dropped passes, and a defender knocked another out of receiver KhaDarel Hodge’s hands.

Bortles’ best play came in a third-and-eight situation, when he stepped up and fired a 12-yard pass to receiver Mike Thomas for a first down.

Advertisement

While the game enabled Bortles, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft, to acclimate to a new system, it also served as a return to action for cornerback Kevin Peterson.

In the 2017 regular-season finale against the San Francisco 49ers, Peterson intercepted two Jimmy Garoppolo passes. But the undrafted free agent from Oklahoma State suffered a knee injury during the 2018 preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens and was sidelined for the season.

On Saturday, Peterson intercepted a second-quarter pass by Mike Glennon. Steven Parker also intercepted a pass for the Rams.

McVay and offensive line coach Aaron Kromer apparently decided that center Brian Allen and guard Joe Noteboom, second-year players who are projected as starters, got plenty of good work in joint practices with the Chargers and Raiders. Allen and Noteboom did not play Saturday.

But nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day and linebacker Micah Kiser, second-year players on track to start the Sept. 8 opener against Carolina, played against the Raiders. Joseph-Day had one tackle, Kiser four.

The game also served as the first NFL experience for Rams rookies.

Edwards started at left tackle, Evans on the right. But they switched sides during the first half as Kromer shuffled young players to various spots.

Running back Darrell Henderson came into the game during the first quarter in relief of starter John Kelly. Henderson rushed for 13 yards in six carries and caught one pass for minus-five yards.

Advertisement

Safety Taylor Rapp started and made several good plays, including a pass breakup on third down that forced a punt.

Bortles moved the Rams for two first downs in the opening possession, but after Natson’s drop they were forced to punt.

Glennon’s 38-yard pass to receiver J.J. Nelson set up DeAndre’ Washington’s seven-yard touchdown run.

The Rams failed to capitalize on Peterson’s interception, but Parker’s 39-yard interception return later in the second quarter helped set up Greg Zuerlein’s 36-yard field goal, pulling the Rams to within, 7-3, at halftime.

Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman scrambled 50 yards on a third-quarter play before tossing a three-yard touchdown pass to receiver Keelan Doss for a 14-3 lead.

Etc.

The Rams were at the center of controversy last season after officials failed to call a pass interference penalty against Nickell Robey-Coleman in the NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints. The non-call led to a rule change that allows coaches to challenge the call when officials rule that no occurred. McVay challenged third-quarter ruling of no pass interference, but the ruling was upheld. ... Brandon Allen completed six of 13 passes for 34 yards, Wolford six of eight for 54 yards. ... Kelly rushed for 10 yards in three carries. ... Hodge caught three for 48 yards. ... Johnny Hekker punted five times and averaged 47.8 yards per kick. ... Defensive back Darious Williams and linebacker Trevon Young each recorded six tackles.