John Wolford making the most of his opportunity with Rams in preseason

His background away from football includes working in investment banking. So Rams quarterback John Wolford was trained to recognize opportunities for growth.

That’s one reason why Wolford, who played eight games in the defunct Alliance of American Football, jumped at the chance to sign with the Rams.

Despite being the fourth quarterback on the roster, playing for coach Sean McVay and learning from Jared Goff was a deal he could not pass up.

“It’s a great culture, they went to the Super Bowl, Sean McVay is obviously extremely smart and Jared is a great guy to learn from,” Wolford said last week. “Add all those things up, and it’s a good mix.”

With Goff, Blake Bortles and Brandon Allen ahead of him on the depth chart, Wolford is a long shot to make the roster. But he could find a place on the practice squad, with the Rams or perhaps another NFL team.

He continued to build his resume Saturday in the Rams’ 10-6 victory over the Denver Broncos at the Coliseum.

Wolford replaced Brandon Allen late in the second quarter and again late in the third. His fourth-quarter touchdown pass to receiver Jalen Greene gave the Rams a 10-6 lead. He completed six of 12 passes for 54 yards.

McVay has held Goff and other established starters out of preseason games so that they will be ready for the Sept. 8 opener against the Carolina Panthers. Bortles started against the Oakland Raiders and the Dallas Cowboys but McVay held him out against the Broncos.

Allen started and completed 12 of 19 passes for 162 yards, including a 51-yard sideline strike to receiver Mike Thomas in the first quarter.

Rams running back Darrell Henderson runs through the Denver Broncos' defense during Saturday's preseason win. (Associated Press)

Wolford, 23, went to high school in Jacksonville, Fla., and played in college at Wake Forest, where as a senior he passed for 29 touchdowns, with six interceptions. He was on the verge of starting a job with an investment banking firm in 2018 when the New York Jets offered him a spot for training camp.

Wolford played in one preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles and completed eight of 20 passes for 89 yards, with an interception, before he was released.

That experience helped him get drafted by the Arizona Hotshots of the Assn. of American Football. In eight games, he passed for 14 touchdowns, with seven interceptions, before the league went under.

“I got exactly what I wanted out of it,” Wolford said of his AAF experience. “It’s a shame that it was cut short, but I was able to get eight games on tape, and that’s really what got me back to the NFL.

“I look back at that as a fun team, and it helped me out. So I’m thankful for it.”