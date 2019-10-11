Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Rams

Todd Gurley is doubtful and Aqib Talib is ruled out for Rams’ game against 49ers

Todd Gurley
Rams running back Todd Gurley suffered a thigh injury against Seattle last week and is doubtful for Sunday’s game against San Francisco.
(Elaine Thompson / Associated Press)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Oct. 11, 2019
1:53 PM
Rams running back Todd Gurley is doubtful and cornerback Aqib Talib will not play in Sunday’s NFC West game against the San Francisco 49ers at the Coliseum, coach Sean McVay said Friday.

Gurley is nursing a thigh injury, Talib a rib injury. Both injuries occurred during the Rams’ 30-29 loss to the Seattle Seahawks last week, a defeat that dropped the Rams’ record to 3-2.

Malcolm Brown could start in place of Gurley against the 49ers, who are 4-0 under third-year coach Kyle Shanahan. Rookie running back Darrell Henderson is expected to have an expanded role for the Rams.

Troy Hill will start in place of Talib.

The Rams haven’t lost three games in a row under McVay since he was hired before the 2017 season.

Rams
Gary Klein
Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.
