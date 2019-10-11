Todd Gurley is doubtful and Aqib Talib is ruled out for Rams’ game against 49ers

Rams running back Todd Gurley is doubtful and cornerback Aqib Talib will not play in Sunday’s NFC West game against the San Francisco 49ers at the Coliseum, coach Sean McVay said Friday.

Gurley is nursing a thigh injury, Talib a rib injury. Both injuries occurred during the Rams’ 30-29 loss to the Seattle Seahawks last week, a defeat that dropped the Rams’ record to 3-2.

Malcolm Brown could start in place of Gurley against the 49ers, who are 4-0 under third-year coach Kyle Shanahan. Rookie running back Darrell Henderson is expected to have an expanded role for the Rams.

Troy Hill will start in place of Talib.

The Rams haven’t lost three games in a row under McVay since he was hired before the 2017 season.