Rams’ Todd Gurley will not play against 49ers on Sunday

Rams running back Todd Gurley, who bruised his left thigh in last week’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks, will not play against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at the Coliseum, a Rams representative said Saturday.

Gurley did not practice this week and had been listed as doubtful.

Malcolm Brown is expected to start and rookie Darrell Henderson also will play in Gurley’s place. To add depth, the Rams on Saturday signed second-year running back John Kelly to the active roster from the practice squad.

The Rams are 3-2 overall and 0-1 in the NFC West. The 49ers are 4-0.