Rams

Rams’ Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson run hard for Rams in Todd Gurley’s absence

Injured Rams running back Todd Gurley, right, talks with running backs Malcolm Brown, left, and Darrell Henderson on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers at the Coliseum.
(Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Oct. 14, 2019
8:45 AM
It remains to be seen whether Rams star running back Todd Gurley will return from a left thigh injury and play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

But running backs Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson showed, at least early in the Rams’ 20-7 defeat by the San Francisco 49ers, that they can be effective.

Brown ran the ball five times for 40 yards during the Rams’ seven-play scoring drive on their first possession, the first time this season that the Rams scored a first-quarter touchdown. He got five more carries in the game but finished with 40 yards.

“They make adjustments to what we’re doing and … we’ve got to go in and make some adjustments ourselves and try to get better from this,” Brown said.

Henderson, a third-round pick in last April’s draft, rushed for 22 yards on his first carry and 14 on his second. He finished with 39 yards in six carries.

“There were some good hard physical runs,” coach Sean McVay said. “Clearly the first two runs that Darrell had were really exciting, where you could see the speed and the athleticism and then there’s always some things that we can look at to be better…. I thought those guys had some positive moments.”

