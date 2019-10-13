Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Rams

Jared Goff’s erratic passing leads Rams to throws of defeat against 49ers

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Solomon Thomas celebrates after sacking Rams quarterback Jared Goff in the third quarter.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Rams cornerback Marcus Peters has his face mask grabbed by 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel after intercepting a pass during the second quarter.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Rams cornerback Marcus Peters intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel during the second quarter.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp can’t make a catch on fourth down as San Francisco 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward covers him during the fourth quarter.  (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, center, is called for a holding penalty on 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa as quarterback Jared Goff tries to pass during the fourth quarter.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Rams quarterback Jared Goff is sacked by 49ers defensive end Solomon Thomas during the third quarter.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers tackles 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as he fumbles to Rams linebacker Cory Littleton during the fourth quarter.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman stiff arms Rams safety John Johnson to score a two-yard touchdown in the second quarter.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
San Francisco 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward celebrates after helping stop the Rams on a fourth-and-goal play in the second quarter.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo spikes the ball after scoring a touchdown against the Rams in the third quarter.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida picks up yards against the Rams in the fourth quarter.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, right, sacks 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. helps on defense.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Rams quarterback Jared Goff fumbles the ball against the 49ers in the fourth quarter.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Rams quarterback Jared Goff walks off the field as 49ers defensive end Solomon Thomas celebrates his fourth-quarter sack.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Oct. 13, 2019
8:55 PM
The Coliseum has not been a venue for success for Rams quarterback Jared Goff as of late.

Two weeks ago, Goff passed for a career-high 517 yards, but he had three passes intercepted and lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Sunday, Goff passed for a career-low 78 yards in a 20-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

“I’ve had bad games before, and try to limit them, but it happens,” said Goff, who before the season signed a four-year extension that included $110 million in guarantees. “Just going to keep building, keep getting better and look inwardly and just keep getting better.”

Goff completed 13 of 24 passes against the 49ers. His longest completion, to tight end Gerald Everett, covered 12 yards.

Receiver Robert Woods had two carries, including one for a touchdown, but did not catch a pass. Cooper Kupp had four receptions, Brandin Cooks three.

Goff’s previous low for passing yards also was against the 49ers, but that was during his rookie season in 2016, before coach Sean McVay installed an offense that ranked among the NFL’s best in 2017 and 2018.

On Dec. 24, 2016, Goff completed 11 of 20 passes for 90 yards in a 22-21 loss to the 49ers.

More injuries

The Rams, already playing without injured running back Todd Gurley, linebacker Clay Matthews and cornerback Aqib Talib, might have lost another starter.

Left guard Joe Noteboom suffered an apparent right knee injury in the second quarter on a play when Goff was sacked. Noteboom was assisted off the field and did not return. McVay said after the game that he had no update. Noteboom was replaced by Jamil Demby.

Safety John Johnson left the game because of a right shoulder injury, but returned before he was ruled out.

Easy picking

Rams cornerback Marcus Peters intercepted a pass by 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the second quarter on a third-and-goal play from the one-yard line.

It was Peters’ second interception this season, and the 24th of his career. Peters returned an interception for a touchdown a few weeks ago against the Buccaneers.

Garoppolo completed 24 of 33 passes for 243 yards.

“Jimmy is a dog out there,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “We love Jimmy. I would wear his jersey on the sideline if I could.

“I love his mentality, I love watching him play. He’s had some unfortunate things with just not being able to stay healthy, but when he is healthy, he’s one of the better players.”

Tight end George Kittle caught eight passes for 103 yards for the 49ers.

Heating up

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald had two sacks, increasing his season total to three.

Donald sacked Garoppolo during the first series, and again in the fourth quarter when he forced a fumble that linebacker Cory Littleton scooped and ran with before lateraling to cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman.

Donald, who had 20½ sacks last season, has 62½ career sacks.

Stepping in

Linebacker Samson Ebukam started in place of Matthews , who had a team-best six sacks before he suffered a broken jaw in the previous game against the Seattle Seahawks. Ebukam made five tackles but was unsatisfied.

“Missed a couple tackles so I’m not very proud of my performance,” he said. “Definitely some plays I left out there.”

Rookie Troy Reeder started again at inside linebacker and made 10 tackles. Linebacker Bryce Hager returned from a shoulder injury that forced him to sit out against the Seahawks but did not make a tackle.

Safety Taylor Rapp returned from an ankle injury and made five tackles.

Linebacker Obo Okoronkwo, a fifth-round draft pick in 2018, played in a regular-season game for the first time. He did not make a tackle.

