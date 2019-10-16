Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Rams

Rams place safety John Johnson on injured reserve

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams safety John Johnson was placed on injured reserve Wednesday because of a right shoulder injury.
(Otto Greule Jr. / Getty Images)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Oct. 16, 2019
11 AM
The Rams on Wednesday placed safety John Johnson on injured reserve because of a right shoulder injury, further depleting a team mired in a three-game losing streak.

Johnson, who has intercepted two passes, was injured during the Rams’ 20-7 defeat by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Johnson is the third starter on defense to be sidelined for an extended period. Linebacker Clay Matthews, the team leader with six sacks, suffered a broken jaw against the Seahawks. Cornerback Aqib Talib was put on injured reserve because of broken ribs suffered against the Seahawks.

Marqui Christian is expected to start in Johnson’s place Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

RamsSports
Gary Klein
