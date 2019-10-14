Rams’ Joe Noteboom to have season-ending surgery and Aqib Talib heading to IR

The injuries keep mounting for the Rams.

Offensive lineman Joe Noteboom will have season-ending knee surgery, safety John Johnson will have an MRI exam for a right shoulder injury that could sideline him for an extended period and cornerback Aqib Talib is headed to injured reserve, Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday.

Noteboom and Johnson were injured Sunday during the Rams’ 20-7 defeat by the San Francisco 49ers, a loss that extended the Rams’ losing streak to three games and dropped their record to 3-3 overall and 0-2 in the NFC West.

Talib did not play because of a rib fracture during the Rams’ loss to the Seattle Seahawks the week before.

Advertisement

Jamil Demby or possibly rookie David Edwards could start in place of Noteboom, Marqui Christian would start in place of Johnson and Troy Hill will continue to start in place of Talib, Mcvay said.

Running back Todd Gurley did not play against the 49ers because of a left thigh bruise. His status for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons will be determined this week. Malcolm Brown, who started in place of Gurley against the 49ers, suffered an ankle sprain during the game and will be evaluated daily, McVay said.