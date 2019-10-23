Rams jet-setter Jalen Ramsey heading to London

Wembley Stadium in London is familiar turf for Jalen Ramsey.

The loquacious cornerback had two interceptions in three International Series games there while playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he will make his fourth appearance when the Rams play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Ramsey made four tackles in a Jaguars victory over the Indianapolis Colts in 2016, intercepted a pass in a rout of the Baltimore Ravens in 2017 and also intercepted a pass in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

“I’ve been able to play well over there,” he said Wednesday. “Hopefully, I can again come Sunday.”

Fans at International Series games typically attend games in jerseys of their favorite teams and players regardless of which teams are playing.

Has Ramsey cultivated a following?

“I would say so, but I don’t know if them Rams [No.] 20 jerseys dropped yet,” he said. “So I don’t expect to see many of those out there.

Perhaps some Jaguars jerseys?



“I hope not,” he said, chuckling, “but hey, they love football over there. They come support and … they wear every team out there, their favorite player, whoever.” Ramsey, who turns 25 on Thursday, has been on the move since last week, when the Rams traded two first-round draft picks and a fourth-round pick to the Jaguars for the two-time Pro Bowl selection.

Ramsey traveled from Jacksonville to Southern California for three days of practice before boarding a team flight for Atlanta last Friday. He made an impact in the Rams’ 37-10 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, and will be on his way to London on Thursday after practice.

“I’m good,” he said when asked about the whirlwind travel. “It’s just a part of the process.”