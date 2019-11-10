Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Rams’ 17-12 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers by the numbers

Rams linebacker Cory Littleton hits the arm of Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph to force an incomplete pass in the second quarter.
Rams linebacker Cory Littleton hits the arm of Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph to force an incomplete pass in the second quarter. Rudolph threw a touchdown pass in the first quarter, and has thrown at least one in his seven NFL starts.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Nov. 10, 2019
7:05 PM
1

First-down conversions for the Rams in 14 third-down opportunities — .071 percent. The Rams also failed in two attempts on fourth down.

6

Games in which the Steelers have had at least three takeaways this season, the NFL high. They had four vs. the Rams, three interceptions and a fumble recovery.

9

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph became the ninth player since the 1970 merger to throw a touchdown pass in each of his first seven NFL starts.

0

Catches for Rams’ Cooper Kupp, who was targeted four times. The only other game he went without a catch came in Denver last season when he tore an ACL.

6

Consecutive games with a sack for Rams linebacker Clay Matthews, the longest active streak in the NFL. Aaron Donald had a sack for the fourth game in a row.

