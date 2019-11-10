Rams’ 17-12 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers by the numbers

1

First-down conversions for the Rams in 14 third-down opportunities — .071 percent. The Rams also failed in two attempts on fourth down.

6

Games in which the Steelers have had at least three takeaways this season, the NFL high. They had four vs. the Rams, three interceptions and a fumble recovery.

9

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph became the ninth player since the 1970 merger to throw a touchdown pass in each of his first seven NFL starts.

0

Catches for Rams’ Cooper Kupp, who was targeted four times. The only other game he went without a catch came in Denver last season when he tore an ACL.

6

Consecutive games with a sack for Rams linebacker Clay Matthews, the longest active streak in the NFL. Aaron Donald had a sack for the fourth game in a row.