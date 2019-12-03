Rams place kick returner JoJo Natson on injured reserve list

The Rams on Tuesday placed kick returner JoJo Natson on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury suffered in Sunday’s 34-7 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Natson, 25, has averaged 22.2 yards per kickoff return, and 7.8 yards per punt return.

Rookie running back Darrell Henderson is expected to replace Natson for kickoff returns on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks at the Coliseum. Rookie Nsimba Webster is expected to replace Natson for punt returns.

Henderson played in college at Memphis and was a third-round draft pick last April. Webster played at Eastern Washington and signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent. He made the roster out of training camp but was waived in October and signed to the practice squad. He was signed to the roster again last month.