Rams

Rams place kick returner JoJo Natson on injured reserve list

JoJo Natson won’t be returning kicks for the Rams again this season because of a hamstring injury.
JoJo Natson won’t be returning kicks for the Rams again this season because of a hamstring injury.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Dec. 3, 2019
2:11 PM
The Rams on Tuesday placed kick returner JoJo Natson on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury suffered in Sunday’s 34-7 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Natson, 25, has averaged 22.2 yards per kickoff return, and 7.8 yards per punt return.

Rookie running back Darrell Henderson is expected to replace Natson for kickoff returns on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks at the Coliseum. Rookie Nsimba Webster is expected to replace Natson for punt returns.

Henderson played in college at Memphis and was a third-round draft pick last April. Webster played at Eastern Washington and signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent. He made the roster out of training camp but was waived in October and signed to the practice squad. He was signed to the roster again last month.

Gary Klein
Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.
