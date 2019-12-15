Rams’ 44-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys by the numbers

22

Rushing yards for the Rams, who averaged 1.6 yards per carry. They had a season-high 263 yards last week vs. Seattle. Todd Gurley had 11 runs for 20 yards vs. Dallas.

263

Rushing yards for Cowboys, a season high. Tony Pollard ran 12 times for 131 yards and Ezekiel Elliott 24 times for 117 yards as Dallas averaged 5.8 yards per carry.

16.8

Yards between Tavon Austin and the nearest Rams defender on the Dallas receiver’s 59-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter, according to NextGen stats.

3

Consecutive games with more than 100 yards receiving for the Rams’ Tyler Higbee, a franchise first for a tight end. He finished with 12 catches for 111 yards.

1,031

Yards receiving this season for the Rams’ Cooper Kupp, who had six catches for 41 yards against Dallas. Kupp caught every pass thrown to him.