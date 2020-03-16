Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Rams

Rams opt not to use franchise tag on Corey Littleton, Dante Fowler, other free agents

Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams
Dante Fowler
(Meg Oliphant / Getty Images)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
March 16, 2020
9:38 AM
Share

The Rams opted not to use the franchise tag, meaning pending unrestricted free agents such as linebacker Cory Littleton and edge rusher Dante Fowler will hit the market.

Monday at 9 a.m. (Pacific) was the deadline for NFL teams to tag players with one-year guaranteed contracts. It also marked the start of the so-called “legal tampering” period, a two-day window during which agents can negotiate with teams in advance of the official start of free agency on Wednesday.

The Rams have nine pending free agents, including Littleton, Fowler, defensive lineman Michael Brockers, offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth and Austin Blythe, kicker Greg Zuerlein, backup quarterback Blake Bortles, linebacker Bryce Hager and safety Marqui Christian.

Sports
NFL news: Cowboys use exclusive franchise tag on Dak Prescott
Washington Redskins v Dallas Cowboys
Sports
NFL news: Cowboys use exclusive franchise tag on Dak Prescott
NFL free agency begins Wednesday, and teams are allowed to start talking to free agents Monday. The Cowboys placed the exclusive franchise tag on Dak Prescott.
Advertisement

Littleton signed with the Rams in 2016 as an undrafted free agent from the University of Washington. He developed into a special teams standout, was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2018 and had another outstanding season at linebacker in 2019 while earning about $3 million as a restricted free agent.

Fowler, the third pick in the 2015 NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, was traded to the Rams at midseason in 2018. Rather than becoming a free agent, last March he signed a one-year $12-million contract that included $2 million in performance incentives. He then had a career-best 11 ½ sacks.

Sports
NFL Draft will take place as scheduled in April but without public festivities
Las Vegas
Sports
NFL Draft will take place as scheduled in April but without public festivities
The NFL will stay the course on the April 23-25 draft amid the coronavirus outbreak, but public festivities surrounding the event have been canceled.

This is the second year in a row that that Rams opted not to use the franchise tag. In 2016 and 2017, they tagged cornerback Trumaine Johnson for about $14 million and $17 million, respectively. In 2018, they tagged safety Lamarcus Joyner for just over $11 million.

Rams
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Gary Klein
Follow Us
Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement