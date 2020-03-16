Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

NFL Draft will take place as scheduled in April but without public festivities

Las Vegas
The fountains of Bellagio erupt along the Las Vegas Strip
(John Locher / Associated Press)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
March 16, 2020
8:41 AM
Share

The NFL Draft is staying put.

The league announced Monday that it will stay the course on the April 23-25 draft in Las Vegas amid the COVID-19 outbreak, but that public festivities surrounding the event have been canceled.

The league said it is exploring innovative options for how the process will be conducted and will provide that information as it becomes available. The selection process will be televised.

“This decision reflects our foremost priority — the health and safety of all fans and citizens,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a written statement. “While this outcome is disappointing both to the NFL and to the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL Draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl.”

Advertisement

Sports
NFL teams can start talking to free agents Monday morning as scheduled
Wild Card Round - Tennessee Titans v New England Patriots
Sports
NFL teams can start talking to free agents Monday morning as scheduled
The start of NFL free agency won’t be delayed because of the coronavirus, but there’s a chance both Tom Brady and the draft could be on the move.
More Coverage
NFL Draft will take place as scheduled in April but without public festivities
NFL news: Cowboys use exclusive franchise tag on Dak Prescott

The original Draft plan called for each team to have a designated section near the stage at the Bellagio Hotel that would be filled with fans.

SportsHealth: Coronavirus
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Sam Farmer
Follow Us
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement