Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Rams

Rams center Brian Allen tests positive for coronavirus infection

Rams center Brian Allen tested positive for COVID-19 but is recovering with slight symptoms.
Rams center Brian Allen tested positive for COVID-19 but is recovering with slight symptoms.
(Michael Conroy / Associated Press)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
April 15, 2020
9:29 PM
Share

Rams offensive lineman Brian Allen tested positive for COVID-19 but is recovering with slight symptoms, a Rams spokesperson said Wednesday night.

Allen, a third-year pro, is recovering from knee surgery that ended his 2019 season early. His positive test was first reported by Fox’s Jay Glazer.

Allen, a fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft, started nine games at center last season. He had been going through rehabilitation treatment at the Rams facility, but the team closed the facility a few weeks ago after learning of Allen’s test result, the Rams spokesman said.

Allen had experienced loss of taste and smell, the spokesman said. The facility has since reopened for select rehabilitation work but Allen has not returned, the spokesman said.

Advertisement

Last week, Rams coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead were asked by reporters if any members of the organization had been affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Sports
A member of the Chargers organization tested positive for COVID-19 last month
Chargers new logo, 2020
Sports
A member of the Chargers organization tested positive for COVID-19 last month
One member of the Chargers organization tested positive for COVID-19 last month, and two others have shown symptoms, the team confirmed.

“There’s been a couple guys that, you know, we’ve had some conversations with, but they’re in a good place right now,” McVay said. “Just out of the respect for the privacy, I don’t want to get into anybody’s specific names, but everybody is in a good spot.”

McVay was asked whether he had spoken to players because they had COVID-19.

Advertisement

“There’s people, whether it be not exclusive to players, but obviously in our building, or they might have been exposed to, so you want to take all the precautionary measures,” he said. “That’s really what it is. But there’s nobody that, to my knowledge, is in a bad spot right now. Everyone is feeling good.

Sports
Coronavirus tracker: Athletes and sports figures who have tested positive
Los Angeles Clippers v Boston Celtics
Sports
Coronavirus tracker: Athletes and sports figures who have tested positive
A look at athletes, coaches, and others in the sports world who have tested positive of the coronavirus.

“Their families are healthy, and we’re really just doing everything we can to be sound in how we follow the guidelines. That’s really more what I meant.”

When Snead was asked whether any players or their families or people who work in the Rams building had been affected directly by COVID-19, he said, “I’m not going to go into that,” citing privacy laws.

Rams
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Gary Klein
Follow Us
Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement