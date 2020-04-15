A member of the Chargers organization tested positive for COVID-19 last month

One member of the Chargers organization tested positive for COVID-19 last month, and two others have shown symptoms, the team confirmed Wednesday.

Spokesman Josh Rupprecht reported that all involved were doing well and recovering.

The Chargers closed their Costa Mesa offices to nonessential personnel on March 12 because of the coronavirus outbreak and shut down their headquarters completely March 17.

The organization notified those who had been exposed to the employee, and all were self-isolating. The two other employees who have shown symptoms have not tested positive.

Everyone in the Chargers front office has been working from home for at least the last four weeks.

General manager Tom Telesco will head the team’s operation when the draft begins April 23 from a makeshift office on the dining room table of his Newport Beach home.