Guns N’ Roses, Tim McGraw postponed concerts at SoFi Stadium

A series of concerts was set to open SoFi Stadium, but two more major musical acts postponed or canceled their tours Wednesday because of the COVID-19 pandemic, positioning Rams or Chargers preseason games to be the initial main attraction.

Guns N’ Roses, which had been scheduled to perform Aug. 8, announced it was postponing its tour. Tim McGraw, who was scheduled to perform Sept. 4 with Luke Combs, announced he was canceling his tour.

Taylor Swift had been set to open the $5-billion stadium with concerts July 25 and July 26. But on April 17 she postponed her tour. Last week, Kenny Chesney postponed his tour, including an Aug. 1 date at SoFi Stadium.

Advertisement

The Chargers announced Wednesday that their preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys would be played Sunday, Aug. 16. The Rams have not announced the date for their game against the New Orleans Saints, but it is expected to be Friday, Aug. 14 or Saturday, Aug. 15.

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard are scheduled to play a concert at the stadium Sept. 5.