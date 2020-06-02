Rams’ meeting on George Floyd death was emotional and powerful, Sean McVay says

There was sadness, and also anger and tears. “It was as real and authentic as it gets,” Rams coach Sean McVay said.

The Rams on Tuesday returned to their regularly scheduled virtual offseason program, but McVay said that an emotional and “powerful” team meeting the previous day continued to reverberate.

McVay said about 125 players, coaches and staff participated Monday in a videoconference that afforded all a platform for discussing the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the worldwide protests that have followed and the feelings and experiences that have shaped individual and collective reaction.

Floyd, an African American man, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes while restraining him. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was arrested after days of protests and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Floyd family,” McVay told reporters during a videoconference. “This tragedy has affected our entire country and, really, our entire world. And with all the things going on, we thought it was really important as an organization to have a meeting … to really provide the platform, most importantly, to listen, to learn.”

Over the weekend, several Rams players utilized social media to express feelings about Floyd’s death, racism and the need for change. Quarterback Jared Goff, running back Malcolm Brown, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, safety John Johnson and receiver Cooper Kupp were among players who posted or retweeted others.

“My heart hurts for our country,” Goff said on Instagram. “There needs to be change and it can only happen together. I’ll never pretend to understand the struggles the black community goes through daily in our country and never will know this struggle. It is my responsibility to educate myself and actively participate in advocating for the change our country desperately needs, in words and action. Love each other a little more than usual, come together, and continue to push for positive change in our country.”

McVay said players and staff members shared their experiences during the meeting.

1 / 27 Bando Kev prays along Hollywood Blvd. in front of the National Guard and near Mann’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 2 / 27 A couple promote peace on Highland Ave. in Hollywood as protesters continue to demonstrate. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 3 / 27 “Hands up. Don’t shoot,” say hundreds participating in a march against the of George Floyd on Abbot Kinney Blvd. in Venice onTuesday. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 4 / 27 Members of the California National Guard flash peace signs after protesters had marched by in support of Black Lives Matter in Venice. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 5 / 27 Protesters shoot hoops while taking a break from marching against the death of George Floyd by police on Abbot Kinney Blvd. in Venice on Tuesday. The basketball hoop was attached to the front of a bus that followed the protest for a while. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 6 / 27 Several hundred Black Lives Matter protesters take a knee and hold their fists in the air during a moment of silence to honor George Floyd during a peaceful protest march from Manhattan Beach to Hermosa Beach. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times) 7 / 27 A woman stands next to an image of George Floyd as hundreds participate in a march and against the in-custody death of Floyd in Venice. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 8 / 27 Hundreds participate in a march against the in-custody death of George Floyd in Venice on Tuesday. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 9 / 27 Jessica Jordan takes a knee as she joins other protesters at Sunset & Vine in Hollywood on Tuesday. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times) 10 / 27 Jayse Garcia, 27, of Los Angeles takes part in a demonstration in Hollywood. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times) 11 / 27 Protestors sit in front of National Guardsmen closing Sunset Blvd at Vine Street in Hollywood. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times) 12 / 27 Several hundred Black Lives Matter protesters take a knee and hold their fists in the air during a moment of silence to honor George Floyd during a peaceful march from Manhattan Beach to Hermosa Beach. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times) 13 / 27 Demonstrators take a knee during protests in Hollywood on Tuesday.

(Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times) 14 / 27 A mother and daughter pass protestors in Hollywood (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times) 15 / 27 Demonstrators march through Hollywood protesting the death of George Floyd and police brutality.

(Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times) 16 / 27 Several hundred Black Lives Matter protesters gather to demand justice for George Floyd at the Manhattan Beach Pier Plaza Tuesday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times) 17 / 27 LAPD officers move a crowd of protestors up Cahuenga Blvd. to Yucca for crowd control in Hollywood. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times) 18 / 27 More than 1,000 demonstrators, many holding signs, gathered at Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street on Tuesday. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times) 19 / 27 Several hundred Black Lives Matter protesters chant and march from Manhattan Beach to Hermosa Beach. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times) 20 / 27 Diego Martinez takes a knee in front of LAPD officers at Sunset and Vine in Hollywood on Tuesday. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) 21 / 27 LAPD Cmdr. Gerald Woodyard takes a knee with clergy members from the Los Angeles area as they participate in a march and demonstration outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) 22 / 27 L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti walks out to address protesters and clergy members outside LAPD headquarters on Tuesday. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) 23 / 27 Protesters outside L.A. City Hall in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) 24 / 27 Law enforcement officers stand on the steps of L.A. City Hall as protesters gather downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) 25 / 27 Protesters march peacefully in downtown Los Angeles outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) 26 / 27 Several hundred protesters take a knee and hold their fists in the air during a moment of silence to honor George Floyd during a peaceful protest march from Manhattan Beach to Hermosa Beach. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times) 27 / 27 A woman shows her support for several hundred Black Lives Matter protesters marching from Manhattan Beach to Hermosa Beach. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

“One of the things that I wanted to make sure that I echoed and articulated to our players was, you know, while I can’t ever say that I’ve been the victim of racial profiling or discrimination, I have been raised to know what’s right and what’s wrong,” he said.

McVay said that asking questions with empathy and listening were major takeaways.

“It’s not just the surface-level, ‘How’s your family?’” he said. “But really just demonstrating the empathy and the willingness to try to learn, try to understand, and you don’t get that without asking. ... I’m a little disappointed that I haven’t been asking these questions long before this.”

In 2016, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick sparked controversy when he knelt during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial oppression in the United States.

No NFL team has signed Kaepernick since the end of the 2016 season.

McVay was asked if his perspective on Kaepernick’s situation had changed.

“It just reiterates having empathy and understanding, and allowing people to be able to handle the situations and what they see best fit,” McVay said.

McVay said he would support Rams players if they chose to demonstrate on the field during the upcoming season.

“It would be extremely silly of me, if I’m sitting here saying that I’m going to listen, to learn, and try to have an empathy and understanding, to not allow guys the platform if they feel like it’s the right way to represent the healing and some of those solutions that we’re looking to,” he said. “I absolutely would be open and wanting to listen and be open to that.”

John Wolford, who was on the practice squad last season, is Goff’s backup. The Rams also signed undrafted free agents Josh Love and Bryce Perkins.

Would McVay consider signing Kaepernick?

“He hasn’t played in a long time,” McVay said. “We feel really good about our quarterback situation.”

McVay said he would continue searching for ways to give players and staff the opportunity to voice their concerns and help change systems that cause societal problems.