LeBron James reacts to death of George Floyd: ‘Why doesn’t America love us?’

LeBron James wears a T-shirt with the words “I Can’t Breathe” during pregame warmups.
LeBron James wears a T-shirt with the words “I can’t breathe” during warmups for a game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 8, 2014.
(Frank Franklin II / Associated Press)
By Austin KnoblauchWeb Editor and Staff Writer 
May 31, 2020
1:30 PM
LeBron James has added his voice to those of prominent athletes around the world expressing outrage over the death of George Floyd.

In a Twitter post Sunday morning, the Lakers star wrote, “Why Doesn’t America Love US!!!!!???? TOO.

This isn’t the first time James has spoken out on social media since Floyd, a black man, died in police custody in Minneapolis last week. A video of the incident shows white police Officer Derek Chauvin holding Floyd down by putting his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes. At one point, Floyd says, “I can’t breathe,” before losing consciousness. Chauvin, fired by the Minneapolis Police Department, has been charged with third-degree murder.

On Instagram, James posted an image of Chauvin pinning Floyd down alongside an image of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem, with the words “This ... is why.”

James also posted a photo of himself Wednesday wearing a shirt with the words, “I can’t breathe,” which he wore during warmups for a game following the 2014 death of Eric Garner in New York. On Saturday, James shared reactions from activist and rapper Killer Mike and video clips from late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and Ana DuVernay, who co-wrote and directed the Netflix drama “When They See Us,” about the Central Park Five.

James isn’t the only professional athlete or coach calling for justice in the wake of Floyd’s death.

  • In an opinion piece published by the Los Angeles Times, Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar writes on institutional racism and people pushed to their limit.

  • Former NBA player Stephen Jackson, who was friends with Floyd, has taken part in protests in Minneapolis. The 14-year NBA veteran called Floyd “my twin” while speaking during a rally Friday. “A lot of times, when police do things they know that’s wrong, the first thing they try to do is cover it up, and bring up their background — to make it seem like the . . . that they did was worthy,” Jackson said during the rally. “When was murder ever worthy? But if it’s a black man, it’s approved.” In addition to Jackson, Minnesota Timberwolves players Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Okogie attended the rally.

  • Colin Kaepernick, whose NFL career dissolved in 2016 after he protested police brutality against minorities by taking a knee during the national anthem before games, has helped launch a defense fund to provide defense lawyers for protesters arrested in Minneapolis.

  • Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown led a peaceful protest march in Atlanta on Saturday. “I drove 15 hours to get to Georgia, my community,” Brown told ESPN. “This is a peaceful protest. Being a celebrity, being an NBA player, don’t exclude me from no conversations at all. First and foremost, I’m a black man and I’m a member of this community. . . . We’re raising awareness for some of the injustices we’ve been seeing. It’s not OK.”
  • Clippers coach Doc Rivers released a statement Sunday on the protests:

  • After scoring a goal Sunday, Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho removed his jersey to reveal a message of “Justice for George Floyd” on his shirt.

  • Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey, who coached the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2005 to 2007, said Floyd’s death needed to lead to real change.

  • In an essay on the Players’ Tribune, Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud writes that people who remain silent about the county’s racial issues are part of the problem.

  • Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores says the outrage people of influence expressed when Kaepernick took a knee before games hasn’t matched their outrage over the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Floyd:

  • NBA great Michael Jordan released a statement Sunday, encouraging people to collectively “show strength and the inability to be divided by others.”

  • Rams quarterback Jared Goff was among the athletes calling for change in the wake of Floyd’s death."My heart hurts for the country,” Goff posted in a Instagram story Saturday.
Jared Goff, George Floyd
Rams quarterback Jared Goff posts message to Instagram following George Floyd’s death.
(Jared Goff)
The L.A. curfew, in effect until 5:30 a.m. Monday, is needed to keep order after looting, arson and clashes, mayor says, amid George Floyd protests.
Austin Knoblauch is a multiplatform editor at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked as an editor and writer at NFL.com. He initially joined The Times in 2005, serving in various web editing and reporting roles. Knoblauch’s favorite sports are hockey and auto racing. He is a native of Southern California and graduated from Mount St. Mary’s University in Los Angeles.
