Rams complete roster by claiming linebacker Justin Hollins

The Rams completed their roster Sunday, claiming linebacker Justin Hollins off waivers from the Denver Broncos, the team announced.

Hollins, 6-feet-5 and 248 pounds, played under Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley last season as a rookie with the Broncos. Staley was the Broncos outside linebackers coach.

The Rams had an open spot on their roster after putting defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson on the non-football injury list Saturday because of an unspecified condition that prevented him from participating in most of training camp.

Hollins was a fifth-round draft pick by the Broncos in 2019. He played in 15 games last season and had one sack.

Hollins could play outside or inside linebacker for the Rams.

Leonard Floyd and Samson Ebukam are the starting outside linebackers. The Rams were counting on third-round pick Terrell Lewis to contribute, but Lewis’ status is uncertain because of a knee issue that sidelined him near the end of training camp.

With Travin Howard on injured reserve because of a season-ending knee injury, the Rams have only three inside linebackers on the roster — Micah Kiser, Kenny Young and Troy Reeder.

The Rams are expected to announce their practice squad Sunday.

Rams roster

Quarterbacks (2): Jared Goff, John Wolford

Running backs (4): Malcolm Brown, Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson, Xavier Jones

Receivers (6): Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Josh Reynolds, Van Jefferson, Nsimba Webster, Trishton Jackson

Tight ends (4): Tyler Higbee, Gerald Everett, Johnny Mundt, Bryce Hopkins

Offensive linemen (10): Andrew Whitworth, Joe Noteboom, Austin Blythe, Austin Corbett, Rob Havenstein, Bobby Evans, David Edwards, Brian Allen, Tremayne Anchrum, Coleman Shelton

Defensive linemen (6): Aaron Donald, Michael Brockers, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Greg Gaines, Morgan Fox, Eric Banks

Outside linebackers (6): Leonard Floyd, Samson Ebukam, Obo Okoronkwo, Terrell Lewis, Jachai Polite, Justin Hollins

Inside linebackers (3): Micah Kiser, Kenny Young, Troy Reeder

Cornerbacks (4): Jalen Ramsey, Troy Hill, Darious Williams, David Long

Safeties (5): John Johnson, Taylor Rapp, Terrell Burgess, Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott

Kicker (1): Samuel Sloman

Punter (1): Johnny Hekker

Long snapper (1): Jake McQuaide



