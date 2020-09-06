Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Rams

Rams complete roster by claiming linebacker Justin Hollins

Denver Broncos linebacker Justin Hollins takes up his position.
Denver Broncos linebacker Justin Hollins takes up his position during the first half against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 22, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis.
(Mike Roemer / Associated Press)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Sep. 6, 2020
12:04 PM
The Rams completed their roster Sunday, claiming linebacker Justin Hollins off waivers from the Denver Broncos, the team announced.

Hollins, 6-feet-5 and 248 pounds, played under Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley last season as a rookie with the Broncos. Staley was the Broncos outside linebackers coach.

The Rams had an open spot on their roster after putting defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson on the non-football injury list Saturday because of an unspecified condition that prevented him from participating in most of training camp.

Hollins was a fifth-round draft pick by the Broncos in 2019. He played in 15 games last season and had one sack.

Hollins could play outside or inside linebacker for the Rams.

Rams

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay watches a play during an NFL football camp practice Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

After latest cuts, Rams’ roster has a youthful feeling

The Rams on Saturday announced nine more roster cuts as they moved closer to the league-mandated 53 players. The team’s average age is 25.1.

Leonard Floyd and Samson Ebukam are the starting outside linebackers. The Rams were counting on third-round pick Terrell Lewis to contribute, but Lewis’ status is uncertain because of a knee issue that sidelined him near the end of training camp.

With Travin Howard on injured reserve because of a season-ending knee injury, the Rams have only three inside linebackers on the roster — Micah Kiser, Kenny Young and Troy Reeder.

The Rams are expected to announce their practice squad Sunday.

Rams roster

Quarterbacks (2): Jared Goff, John Wolford

Running backs (4): Malcolm Brown, Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson, Xavier Jones

Receivers (6): Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Josh Reynolds, Van Jefferson, Nsimba Webster, Trishton Jackson

Tight ends (4): Tyler Higbee, Gerald Everett, Johnny Mundt, Bryce Hopkins

Offensive linemen (10): Andrew Whitworth, Joe Noteboom, Austin Blythe, Austin Corbett, Rob Havenstein, Bobby Evans, David Edwards, Brian Allen, Tremayne Anchrum, Coleman Shelton

Defensive linemen (6): Aaron Donald, Michael Brockers, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Greg Gaines, Morgan Fox, Eric Banks

Outside linebackers (6): Leonard Floyd, Samson Ebukam, Obo Okoronkwo, Terrell Lewis, Jachai Polite, Justin Hollins

Inside linebackers (3): Micah Kiser, Kenny Young, Troy Reeder

Cornerbacks (4): Jalen Ramsey, Troy Hill, Darious Williams, David Long

Safeties (5): John Johnson, Taylor Rapp, Terrell Burgess, Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott

Kicker (1): Samuel Sloman

Punter (1): Johnny Hekker

Long snapper (1): Jake McQuaide


Rams
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

