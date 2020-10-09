Rams’ Jalen Ramsey does not want to talk about Giants incident with Golden Tate

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey on Friday declined to comment about his altercation with New York Giants receiver Golden Tate after last Sunday’s game at SoFi Stadium.

Ramsey was making his first appearance before reporters since coaches, players and support personnel from both teams had to pull Ramsey and Tate apart after punches were thrown on the field following the Rams’ 17-9 victory.

Giants coach Joe Judge said his players told him that Tate did not throw the first punch and that he was defending himself. Tate this week declined to offer details about the incident.

Ramsey has two young daughters with Tate’s sister, Breonna. Tate was publicly upset on social media after the couple reportedly went through a breakup last year.

Ramsey delivered an aggressive hit on Tate in the fourth quarter to stifle a third-down conversion. Coach Sean McVay said this week that he had spoken to Ramsey.

“Just making sure that we’re all on the same page of, we can’t allow some of those things to get in the way, whether it ends up something bad happening for you or for our football team,” McVay said.

After practice Friday, when asked what happened between him and Tate, Ramsey said, “No comment.”

Asked if he expected disciplinary action from the NFL, he said, “I already said no comment, but no.”

When Ramsey was asked if he had spoken to McVay and teammates about the incident, he said the issue had been addressed.

“You going to keep making me say no comment?” he said. “Is that what you all want? ... Everybody has kind of answered it already, and I keep telling you no comment.”

Ramsey added that he was focused on Sunday’s game against Washington.

“That’s what’s important, honestly,” he said.

So has Ramsey moved on?

“C’mon man,” he said. “Ask me about some football.”

Ramsey then answered questions for the next 10 minutes.