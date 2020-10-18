Rams’ 24-16 loss to the 49ers by the numbers

Breaking down the big numbers behind the Rams’ 24-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

42

Yards passing for the Rams in the first half. Meanwhile, Jimmy Garoppolo became the first 49ers quarterback with 200-plus yards passing and three or more touchdowns in a first half since Jeff Garcia in 2003. Garoppolo had 215 yards in the half.



0

Times Garoppolo has lost two games in a row as a starting quarterback. He is 7-1 in prime-time games. Jared Goff is 8-6 in prime-time games since 2017, and has lost three of those in a row on the road.



109

Yards receiving for 49ers tight end George Kittle on seven catches. Coming into the game, he had averaged 89.5 yards per game against the Rams, a franchise best.

7

Consecutive road games Goff has thrown at least two touchdown passes. He also had a pass intercepted in the end zone by the 49ers, however, and completed 19 of 38 passes for 198 yards.

Summary

RAMS 0 6 3 7 — 16

San Francisco 7 14 0 3 — 24

First Quarter

San Francisco — Samuel 6 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 11:39. Drive: 6 plays, 76 yards, 3:21. Key plays: James kick return to San Francisco 24, Garoppolo 35 pass to Samuel, Garoppolo 10 pass to Aiyuk, Garoppolo 18 pass to Kittle. San Francisco 7, RAMS 0.

Second Quarter

San Francisco — Kittle 44 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 14:14. Drive: 10 plays, 87 yards, 6:08. Key plays: Mostert 15 run, Mostert 3 run on 3rd-and-5. San Francisco 14, RAMS 0.

RAMS — Woods 10 pass from Goff (kick blocked), 9:03. Drive: 10 plays, 64 yards, 5:11. Key plays: N.Webster kick return to RAMS 36, Goff 10 run on 3rd-and-9, Henderson 18 run, Henderson 11 run. San Francisco 14, RAMS 6.

San Francisco — Aiyuk 2 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 1:47. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 7:16. Key plays: Garoppolo 19 pass to Bourne, Garoppolo 25 pass to Bourne, Garoppolo 8 pass to T.Taylor on 3rd-and-7, Floyd 4-yard neutral zone infraction penalty on 3rd-and-1. San Francisco 21, RAMS 6.

Third Quarter

RAMS — Field goal Sloman 42, 12:06. Drive: 7 plays, 48 yards, 2:54. Key plays: N.Webster kick return to RAMS 29, Goff 31 pass to Higbee, Goff 12 pass to Woods. San Francisco 21, RAMS 9.

Fourth Quarter

San Francisco — Field goal Gould 49, 5:26. Drive: 7 plays, 20 yards, 3:15. Key plays: Garoppolo 11 pass to Kittle on 3rd-and-8, Garoppolo 6 run on 3rd-and-9. San Francisco 24, RAMS 9.

RAMS — Reynolds 40 pass from Goff (Sloman kick), 3:24. Drive: 10 plays, 79 yards, 2:02. Key plays: N.Webster kick return to RAMS 21, Goff 7 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-6, Goff 8 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-4. San Francisco 24, RAMS 16.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: RAMS, Henderson 14-88, Woods 2-11, Goff 1-10, Brown 2-4. SAN FRANCISCO, Mostert 17-65, Hasty 9-37, McKinnon 6-18, Garoppolo 4-8, Samuel 1-(minus 6).

PASSING: RAMS, Goff 19-38-1-198. SAN FRANCISCO, Garoppolo 23-33-0-268.

RECEIVING: RAMS, Woods 4-29, Higbee 3-56, Everett 3-27, Brown 3-18, Kupp 3-11, Reynolds 2-45, Jefferson 1-8. SAN FRANCISCO, Kittle 7-109, Samuel 6-66, Bourne 2-44, Aiyuk 2-12, Mostert 2-11, McKinnon 2-10, Juszczyk 1-8, T.Taylor 1-8.

PUNT RETURNS: RAMS, Webster 2-24, Kupp 1-5. SAN FRANCISCO, James 2-20.

KICKOFF RETURNS: RAMS, Webster 3-69. SAN FRANCISCO, James 1-21.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: RAMS, Kiser 7-6-0, Rapp 6-3-0, Johnson 5-8-0, Hill 4-2-0, Ramsey 3-1-0, Gaines 3-0-0, Floyd 2-3-0, Fox 2-1-0, Joseph-Day 2-1-0, Hollins 2-0-0, Young 1-2-0, Donald 1-1-0, Williams 1-1-0, Ebukam 1-0-0, Brockers 0-1-0. SAN FRANCISCO, Greenlaw 7-0-0, Moseley 7-0-0, Warner 6-1-0, Ward 3-1-0, J.Taylor 3-0-0, Verrett 3-0-0, Harris 2-0-0, Jordan 2-0-0, Armstead 1-1-0, Jones 0-1-0, Kinlaw 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: RAMS, None. SAN FRANCISCO, Verrett 1-0.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Carl Cheffers, Ump Tony Michalek, HL Jerod Phillips, LJ Tom Stephan, FJ Nathan Jones, SJ Eugene Hall, BJ Greg Meyer, Replay Andrew Lambert.

Attendance — 0.

