Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Rams

Rams’ 24-10 victory over the Chicago Bears by the numbers

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey intercepts a pass intended for Bears tight end Jimmy Graham.
Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) intercepts a pass intended for Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham (80) in the fourth quarter as Taylor Rapp pursues. Bears quarterback Nick Foles has had a pass intercepted in six consecutive games.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Oct. 26, 2020
10:33 PM
Share

30-0

The Rams’ record under coach Sean McVay when they hold a lead at halftime.

4

Sacks recorded by the Rams’ Aaron Donald against the Chicago Bears in four meetings. Donald had half a sack Monday to become the fourth NFL player with eight or more sacks in each of his first seven seasons since 1982, when sacks became an official statistic.

6

Consecutive games in which Nick Foles has had a pass intercepted, the longest active streak in the NFL. Safety Taylor Rapp intercepted a pass by the Bears quarterback in the end zone Monday.

3

Touchdowns given up by the Bears’ defense to the Rams on Monday. The Bears had allowed just three touchdowns in the last three games combined.

Advertisement

5

Punts Johnny Hekker landed inside the 20-yard line on five kicks. The Rams downed them on the seven, 10, one, six and five.

Rams

Rams’ defense shuts down Nick Foles and Bears in win

INGLEWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 26, 2020: Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (22) tips a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) as Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp (24) comes into make the interception in the end zone in the second half at So-Fi Stadium on October 26, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Rams

Rams’ defense shuts down Nick Foles and Bears in win

The Rams defense was on target against Nick Foles and the Chicago Bears in the team’s 24-10 win on Monday.

Summary

Chicago 0 3 0 7 — 10
RAMS 7 3 14 0 — 24

First Quarter

Advertisement

RAMS — Reynolds 4 pass from Goff (Sloman kick), 3:57. Drive: 7 plays, 52 yards, 2:38. Key plays: Goff 16 pass to Everett, Goff 14 pass to Jefferson. RAMS 7, Chicago 0.

Second Quarter

Chicago — Field goal Santos 42, 14:13. Drive: 8 plays, 58 yards, 4:44. Key plays: Patterson kick return to Chicago 18, Foles 38 pass to Kmet, Montgomery 4 run on 3rd-and-2, Foles 3 pass to Mooney on 3rd-and-5. RAMS 7, Chicago 3.

RAMS — Field goal Sloman 22, 4:55. Drive: 6 plays, 58 yards, 3:10. Key plays: Kupp 16 run, Goff 34 pass to Mundt, Goff 2 pass to Henderson on 3rd-and-4. RAMS 10, Chicago 3.

Third Quarter

RAMS — Brown 1 run (Sloman kick), 8:06. Drive: 7 plays, 55 yards, 2:21. Key plays: Goff 21 pass to Reynolds on 3rd-and-5, Goff 10 pass to Kupp, Brown 12 run. RAMS 17, Chicago 3.

Advertisement

RAMS — Everett 12 pass from Goff (Sloman kick), 1:34. Drive: 8 plays, 80 yards, 3:33. Key plays: Rapp 0 interception return to RAMS 20, Goff 11 pass to Henderson, R.Woods 25 run, Henderson 10 run, Henderson 11 run. RAMS 24, Chicago 3.

Fourth Quarter

Chicago — E.Jackson 8 fumble return (Santos kick), 7:30. RAMS 24, Chicago 10.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Advertisement

RUSHING: CHICAGO. Montgomery 14-48, Patterson 3-1. RAMS, Henderson 15-64, Brown 10-57, Woods 4-23, Kupp 1-16, Goff 3-5.

PASSING: CHICAGO. Foles 28-40-2-261. RAMS, Goff 23-33-0-219.

RECEIVING: CHICAGO. Graham 5-31, Montgomery 5-21, Robinson 4-70, Mooney 3-40, Miller 3-20, Patterson 3-11, Kmet 2-45, Harris 2-15, Wims 1-8. RAMS, Kupp 6-43, Reynolds 4-52, Everett 4-28, Mundt 3-47, Woods 3-22, Henderson 2-13, Jefferson 1-14.

PUNT RETURNS: CHICAGO. None. RAMS, Webster 2-14.

Advertisement

KICKOFF RETURNS: CHICAGO. Patterson 4-94. RAMS, Calais 2-41.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: CHICAGO. Jackson 8-1-0, Smith 7-1-0, Skrine 5-2-0, Fuller 4-1-0, Mack 4-0-1, Mingo 3-1-0, Edwards 3-0-0, Trevathan 2-3-0, Johnson 2-0-0, Vaughters 2-0-0, Hicks 1-2-1, Quinn 1-1-0, Ta.Gipson 1-0-0, Robertson-Harris 1-0-0, Nichols 0-3-0, Jenkins 0-1-0. RAMS, Hill 4-3-0, Floyd 4-2-2, Ramsey 4-0-0, Kiser 3-5-0, Brockers 3-4-0, Johnson 3-2-0, Young 3-0-0, Rapp 2-5-0, Hollins 2-3-1, Burgess 2-1-0, Donald 1-2-.5, Lewis 1-0-0, Scott 1-0-0, Williams 1-0-0, Gaines 0-2-.5.

INTERCEPTIONS: CHICAGO. None. RAMS, Ramsey 1-2, Rapp 1-0.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: RAMS, Sloman 48.

Advertisement

Officials — Referee Bill Vinovich, Ump Richard Hall, HL Mike Carr, LJ Jeff Seeman, FJ David Meslow, SJ Don Willard, BJ Keith Ferguson, Replay Mark Butterworth.

Attendance — 0.

Rams
Advertisement