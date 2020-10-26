Rams’ 24-10 victory over the Chicago Bears by the numbers
30-0
The Rams’ record under coach Sean McVay when they hold a lead at halftime.
4
Sacks recorded by the Rams’ Aaron Donald against the Chicago Bears in four meetings. Donald had half a sack Monday to become the fourth NFL player with eight or more sacks in each of his first seven seasons since 1982, when sacks became an official statistic.
6
Consecutive games in which Nick Foles has had a pass intercepted, the longest active streak in the NFL. Safety Taylor Rapp intercepted a pass by the Bears quarterback in the end zone Monday.
3
Touchdowns given up by the Bears’ defense to the Rams on Monday. The Bears had allowed just three touchdowns in the last three games combined.
5
Punts Johnny Hekker landed inside the 20-yard line on five kicks. The Rams downed them on the seven, 10, one, six and five.
The Rams defense was on target against Nick Foles and the Chicago Bears in the team’s 24-10 win on Monday.
Summary
Chicago 0 3 0 7 — 10
RAMS 7 3 14 0 — 24
|First Quarter
RAMS — Reynolds 4 pass from Goff (Sloman kick), 3:57. Drive: 7 plays, 52 yards, 2:38. Key plays: Goff 16 pass to Everett, Goff 14 pass to Jefferson. RAMS 7, Chicago 0.
|Second Quarter
Chicago — Field goal Santos 42, 14:13. Drive: 8 plays, 58 yards, 4:44. Key plays: Patterson kick return to Chicago 18, Foles 38 pass to Kmet, Montgomery 4 run on 3rd-and-2, Foles 3 pass to Mooney on 3rd-and-5. RAMS 7, Chicago 3.
RAMS — Field goal Sloman 22, 4:55. Drive: 6 plays, 58 yards, 3:10. Key plays: Kupp 16 run, Goff 34 pass to Mundt, Goff 2 pass to Henderson on 3rd-and-4. RAMS 10, Chicago 3.
|Third Quarter
RAMS — Brown 1 run (Sloman kick), 8:06. Drive: 7 plays, 55 yards, 2:21. Key plays: Goff 21 pass to Reynolds on 3rd-and-5, Goff 10 pass to Kupp, Brown 12 run. RAMS 17, Chicago 3.
RAMS — Everett 12 pass from Goff (Sloman kick), 1:34. Drive: 8 plays, 80 yards, 3:33. Key plays: Rapp 0 interception return to RAMS 20, Goff 11 pass to Henderson, R.Woods 25 run, Henderson 10 run, Henderson 11 run. RAMS 24, Chicago 3.
|Fourth Quarter
Chicago — E.Jackson 8 fumble return (Santos kick), 7:30. RAMS 24, Chicago 10.
|INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: CHICAGO. Montgomery 14-48, Patterson 3-1. RAMS, Henderson 15-64, Brown 10-57, Woods 4-23, Kupp 1-16, Goff 3-5.
PASSING: CHICAGO. Foles 28-40-2-261. RAMS, Goff 23-33-0-219.
RECEIVING: CHICAGO. Graham 5-31, Montgomery 5-21, Robinson 4-70, Mooney 3-40, Miller 3-20, Patterson 3-11, Kmet 2-45, Harris 2-15, Wims 1-8. RAMS, Kupp 6-43, Reynolds 4-52, Everett 4-28, Mundt 3-47, Woods 3-22, Henderson 2-13, Jefferson 1-14.
PUNT RETURNS: CHICAGO. None. RAMS, Webster 2-14.
KICKOFF RETURNS: CHICAGO. Patterson 4-94. RAMS, Calais 2-41.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: CHICAGO. Jackson 8-1-0, Smith 7-1-0, Skrine 5-2-0, Fuller 4-1-0, Mack 4-0-1, Mingo 3-1-0, Edwards 3-0-0, Trevathan 2-3-0, Johnson 2-0-0, Vaughters 2-0-0, Hicks 1-2-1, Quinn 1-1-0, Ta.Gipson 1-0-0, Robertson-Harris 1-0-0, Nichols 0-3-0, Jenkins 0-1-0. RAMS, Hill 4-3-0, Floyd 4-2-2, Ramsey 4-0-0, Kiser 3-5-0, Brockers 3-4-0, Johnson 3-2-0, Young 3-0-0, Rapp 2-5-0, Hollins 2-3-1, Burgess 2-1-0, Donald 1-2-.5, Lewis 1-0-0, Scott 1-0-0, Williams 1-0-0, Gaines 0-2-.5.
INTERCEPTIONS: CHICAGO. None. RAMS, Ramsey 1-2, Rapp 1-0.
FIELD GOALS MISSED: RAMS, Sloman 48.
Officials — Referee Bill Vinovich, Ump Richard Hall, HL Mike Carr, LJ Jeff Seeman, FJ David Meslow, SJ Don Willard, BJ Keith Ferguson, Replay Mark Butterworth.
Attendance — 0.
