Rams’ defense shuts down Nick Foles and Bears in win

Sean McVay hired defensive coordinator Brandon Staley to bring to the Rams some of what he learned as the outside linebackers coach for the Chicago Bears.

Staley and his defense delivered Monday night.

The Rams defeated the Bears, 24-10, at SoFi Stadium with strong defensive effort that helped them improve their record to 5-2.

Safety Taylor Rapp and cornerback Jalen Ramsey intercepted passes and outside linebackers Terrell Lewis and Justin Hollins were among other defensive players who made key plays as the Rams bounced back from a defeat by the San Francisco 49ers.

It marked the sixth time in seven games the Rams defense gave up three points or fewer in the second half.

The defense and punter Johnny Hekker set the table for an offense that struggled to find consistent rhythm for the second game in a row.

Jared Goff connected with receiver Josh Reynolds and tight end Gerald for touchdowns and running back Malcolm Brown ran for another on a night when several lesser-known contributors helped drop the Bears to 5-2.

End Leonard Floyd, who joined the Rams after four seasons with the Bears, had two sacks. Lewis, a third-round draft pick who was sidelined for the first four games, had a fourth down stop. Hollins, picked up off waivers from the Denver Broncos on Staley’s recommendation, ended a Bears threat with a sack, and Aaron Donald and Greg Gaines combined on another.

The Rams led 10-3 at halftime on a touchdown pass from Goff to Reynolds and Samuel Sloman’s field goal.

The Rams first possession of the second half stalled when Khalil Mack sacked Goff, but Nsimba Webster downed Hekker’s 58-yard punt at the one-yard line.

The Rams forced a punt, and the offense capitalized.

Goff passes to Reynolds, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp set the stage for Brown. The veteran took a handoff and used second and third effort to move the pile 10 yards to the one yard line. He scored on the next play for a 17-3 lead.

The Bears threatened on the ensuing possession, moving to the Rams’ nine. But Hill tipped a Nick Foles pass in the back of the end zone and Rapp grabbed the ball for an interception and a touchback.

Woods’ 25-yard run set up two runs by Henderson for first downs, and Goff completed the drive with a 12-yard touchdown pass to tight end Gerald Everett.

The Bears added a touchdown when Robert Quinn forced Woods to fumble, and safety Eddie Jackson returned it for a touchdown with 7:30 left.

Goff completed 23 of 33 passes.

Darrell Henderson rushed for 64 yards in 15 carries, and Brown ran for 57 yards and a touchdown in 10 carries.

Foles completed 28 of 40 passes for 261 yards.

The Rams began their second possession at their 48 yard-line, and Goff quickly moved them with a 15-yard pass to Everett and a 14-yard completion to receiver Van Jefferson. After two passes to tight end Johnny Mundt, Reynolds lined up in the backfield and then caught a five-yard touchdown pass from Goff for a 7-0 lead.

Cairo Santos kicked a 42-yard field goal for the Bears early in the second quarter, and a challenge by McVay then helped set up a Rams scoring opportunity.

Foles completed a third-down pass to receiver Javon Wims and Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey knocked him out of bounds. The officials ruled that Wims gained enough for a first down, but McVay challenged the spot. Upon review, Wims was ruled short of the first down.

The Bears punted, and Sloman’s 22-yard field gave the Rams a 10-7 lead.

