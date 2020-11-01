Rams’ 28-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins by the numbers

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams’ 28-17 loss to Miami Dolphins on Sunday.



4

Turnovers committed by the Rams in the first half, the most in the NFL this season. The Rams had turned the ball over eight times total in their previous seven games. It is the first time the Rams committed four or more turnovers in the first half since 2008.



15-18

The Rams’ record with Jared Goff as the starter when the quarterback is intercepted once or more. The team is 23-6 when Goff does not throw an interception.



471-145

Total yardage for the Rams and Dolphins, respectively, with the visitors compiling more than triple the winners’ amount. The Rams had 31 first downs to eight for the Dolphins, 131 yards rushing to 55, and 340 yards passing to 90. The time of possession: 36:29 to 23:31.

3

The Rams’ defense has allowed three or fewer points in the second half in seven of eight games. They held the Dolphins scoreless.

Summary

RAMS 7 3 0 7 — 17

Miami 7 21 0 0 — 28

First Quarter

RAMS — Woods 4 run (Forbath kick), 11:13. Drive: 3 plays, 15 yards, 1:25. RAMS 7, Miami 0.

Miami — Parker 3 pass from Tagovailoa (Sanders kick), 0:00. Drive: 6 plays, 33 yards, 2:55. Key plays: Wilkins 8 interception return to RAMS 33, Tagovailoa 15 pass to Grant. RAMS 7, Miami 7.

Second Quarter

Miami — Van Ginkel 78 fumble return (Sanders kick), 10:01. Miami 14, RAMS 7.

Miami — Grant 88 punt return (Sanders kick), 8:44. Drive: 3 plays, 4 yards, 1:17. Key play: Webster kick return to RAMS 24. Miami 21, RAMS 7.

Miami — Gaskin 1 run (Sanders kick), 2:47. Drive: 1 play, 1 yard, 0:04. Miami 28, RAMS 7.

RAMS — Field goal Forbath 23, 0:11. Drive: 13 plays, 70 yards, 2:36. Key plays: Brown 11 run, Rowe 15-yard roughing-the-passer penalty, Goff 13 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-11, Goff 3 pass to Brown on 3rd-and-2. Miami 28, RAMS 10.

Fourth Quarter

RAMS — Woods 11 pass from Goff (Forbath kick), 9:58. Drive: 10 plays, 89 yards, 4:09. Key plays: Akers 2 run on 3rd-and-1, Goff 15 pass to Reynolds, Goff 15 pass to Jefferson, Goff 19 pass to Akers. Miami 28, RAMS 17.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: RAMS, Henderson 8-47, Brown 10-40, Akers 9-35, Woods 2-9. MIAMI, Gaskin 18-47, Breida 4-13, Tagovailoa 2-0, M.Perry 1-(minus-5).

PASSING: RAMS, Goff 35-61-2-355. MIAMI, Tagovailoa 12-22-0-93.

RECEIVING: RAMS, Kupp 11-110, Woods 7-85, Everett 5-32, Reynolds 4-44, Jefferson 2-23, Brown 2-17, Higbee 2-14, Akers 1-19, Henderson 1-11. MIAMI, Gaskin 3-16, Smythe 2-16, Williams 2-15, Grant 1-15, Ford 1-10, M.Perry 1-10, Gesicki 1-8, Parker 1-3.

PUNT RETURNS: RAMS, Webster 3-7. MIAMI, Grant 1-88.

KICKOFF RETURNS: RAMS, Webster 1-25, Jones 1-4. MIAMI, Grant 1-45.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: RAMS, Joseph-Day 3-2-0, Donald 3-1-1, Hill 3-1-0, Rapp 3-1-0, Young 3-1-0, Long 3-0-0, Williams 2-0-0, Kiser 1-5-0, Ebukam 1-2-0, Hollins 1-2-0, Gaines 1-1-0, Scott 1-0-0, Johnson 0-2-0, Brockers 0-1-0, Fox 0-1-0. MIAMI, X.Howard 6-1-0, Baker 5-8-0, Needham 5-5-0, Van Noy 5-4-0, Rowe 5-2-0, Wilkins 3-2-0, Roberts 3-1-0, Sieler 2-2-0, Hayes 2-1-0, Br.Jones 2-1-0, McCain 2-0-0, R.Davis 1-3-0, Lawson 1-2-1, Ogbah 1-1-1, Grugier-Hill 1-1-0, By.Jones 1-1-0, Van Ginkel 0-2-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: RAMS, None. MIAMI, Wilkins 1-8, Rowe 1-4.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: RAMS, Forbath 48.

Officials — Referee John Hussey, Ump Paul King, HL Brian Bolinger, LJ Tom Symonette, FJ Steve Zimmer, SJ Jonah Monroe, BJ Grantis Bell, Replay Billy Smith.

Attendance — 12,397.

