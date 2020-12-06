Jared Goff and Rams turn on afterburners in fourth quarter to beat Cardinals

After several turnover-plagued games by quarterback Jared Goff, the Rams needed a performance free of major errors.

Goff delivered Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Goff passed for 351 yards and touchdown, and ran for another in a 38-28 victory at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson rushed for touchdowns, tight end Tyler Higbee caught a touchdown pass and cornerback Troy Hill returned an interception for a touchdown as the Rams improved their record to 8-4.

The victory, coupled with the Seattle Seahawks’ 17-12 defeat by the New York Giants, put the Rams back into first place in the NFC West.

Along with Hill’s touchdown, linebacker Justin Hollins forced a fumble and Aaron Donald had two sacks as the Rams neutralized Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. Murray completed 21 of 39 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns, with an interception. He rushed for 15 yards in five carries.

Goff completed 37 of 47 passes.

The victory improved coach Sean McVay’s record against the Cardinals to 7-0. It was also the seventh time under McVay the Rams scored at least 31 points against the Cardinals, who fell to 6-6.

Robert Woods caught 10 passes for 85 yards for the Rams.

Akers rushed for 72 yards in 21 carries.

Rams running back Cam Akers runs the ball past Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker during the first half Sunday. (Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)

Cardinals receiver DdeAndre Hopkins caught eight passes for 52 yards and a touchdown.

Goff completed 21 of 27 for 180 yards and a touchdown in the first half as the Rams took a 14-7 lead on Akers’ nine-yard touchdown run and Goff’s short touchdown pass to Higbee.

The Rams extended the lead to 10 points early in the third quarter on Matt Gay’s 39-yard field goal.

The Cardinals answered, Murray completing a fourth-and-12 pass to receiver KeeSean Johnson, and then connecting with DeAndre Hopkins for a four-yard touchdown that cut the Rams’ lead to 17-14.

But Goff answered with an efficient drive that he capped with a one-yard sneak to put the Rams ahead 24-14 early in the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals got a break when they forced rams punt returner Nsimba Webster to fumble. The Cardinals scored two plays later on Kenyan Drake’s short touchdown.

Goff came back with an efficient drive. His 22-yard pass to tight end Gerald Everett on third down set the stage for Henderson’s 38-yard touchdown run.

The Rams defense then stepped up. Linebacker Justin Hollins sacked Murray and forced him to fumble and lineman Greg Gaines recovered the ball.

Gay missed a 37-yard field-goal attempt, but Hill extended the lead when he intercepted Murray’s pass and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown and a 38-21 lead.

Murray’s short touchdown pass with just over two minutes left pulled the Cardinals to within 38-28.