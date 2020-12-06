Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Rams

Rams’ 38-28 victory over the Arizona Cardinals by the numbers

Rams quarterback Jared Goff throws as Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick closes in.
Rams quarterback Jared Goff throws as Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick closes in during the first half of the Rams’ 38-28 win Sunday.
(Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)
By Times staff
Share

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams’ 38-28 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz., on Sunday:

7-0

Record for Rams head coach Sean McVay against the NFC West rival Arizona Cardinals. Quarterback Jared Goff is 7-1 against Arizona.

33-0

Rams’ record under McVay when leading at the half. The Rams are the only team without such a loss since the 2017 season, McVay’s first in L.A.

6

Consecutive games without scoring at least 30 points before the Rams scored 38 against Arizona on Sunday. That was the Rams’ longest drought under McVay.

Advertisement

53

Red-zone touchdown passes for Goff since the 2018 season, with just three interceptions. He threw a red-zone touchdown pass against Arizona and didn’t commit a turnover.

4

Consecutive seasons for the Rams with a non-losing record, a feat clinched with their road win. The four-season stretch is a first for the franchise since 1983-86.

Rams

Jared Goff’s turnover-free performance helps lift Rams over Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws as Arizona Cardinals cornerback Johnathan Joseph.

Rams

Jared Goff’s turnover-free performance helps lift Rams over Cardinals

A week after he was called out by coach Sean McVay for his turnover issues, Jared Goff holds on to the ball and passes for more than 300 yards in 38-28 win.

More Coverage

No bubble means no assurances NFL and college football schedules aren’t disrupted
NFL roundup: Raiders defeat Jets in dramatic fashion; Saints clinch playoff berth

Summary

RAMS 0 14 3 21 — 38
Arizona 7 0 7 14 — 28

Advertisement

First Quarter

Arizona — Arnold 59 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 13:25. Drive: 4 plays, 75 yards, 1:35. Key play: Floyd 15-yard face mask (15 yards) penalty on 3rd-and-9. Arizona 7, RAMS 0.

Second Quarter

RAMS — Akers 9 run (Gay kick), 10:35. Drive: 14 plays, 85 yards, 7:12. Key plays: Goff 4 pass to Higbee on 3rd-and-3, Goff 16 pass to Higbee, Goff 3 pass to Higbee on 3rd-and-2, Goff 12 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-4. RAMS 7, Arizona 7.

Advertisement

RAMS — Higbee 1 pass from Goff (Gay kick), :51. Drive: 9 plays, 45 yards, 3:27. Key plays: Goff 18 pass to Woods, Goff 10 pass to Woods on 3rd-and-10. RAMS 14, Arizona 7.

Third Quarter

RAMS — Field goal\G Gay 39, 10:26. Drive: 8 plays, 54 yards, 4:34. Key plays: Goff 19 pass to Henderson, Goff 30 pass to Brown on 3rd-and-7, Goff 9 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-17. RAMS 17, Arizona 7.

Arizona — D.Hopkins 4 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 4:03. Drive: 15 plays, 75 yards, 6:23. Key plays: K.Murray 10 pass to D.Hopkins, K.Murray 4 run on 3rd-and-1, K.Murray 12 pass to K.Johnson on 4th-and-12, Edmonds 13 run. RAMS 17, Arizona 14.

Advertisement

Fourth Quarter

RAMS — Goff 1 run (Gay kick), 14:52. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 4:11. Key plays: Goff 22 pass to Akers on 3rd-and-1, Goff 13 pass to Kupp. RAMS 24, Arizona 14.

Arizona — Drake 4 run (Gonzalez kick), 13:21. Drive: 2 plays, 15 yards, 00:25. Key play: Drake 11 run. RAMS 24, Arizona 21.

RAMS — Henderson 38 run (Gay kick), 10:07. Drive: 7 plays, 76 yards, 3:14. Key plays: Webster kick return to RAMS 24, Goff 22 pass to Everett on 3rd-and-11, Goff 10 pass to Woods. RAMS 31, Arizona 21.

Advertisement

RAMS — Hill 35 interception return (Gay kick), 4:33. RAMS 38, Arizona 21.

Arizona — Arnold 2 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 2:04. Drive: 8 plays, 47 yards, 2:29. Key plays: Edmonds kick return to RAMS 47, Drake 27 run. RAMS 38, Arizona 28.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: RAMS, Akers 21-72, Henderson 3-49, Goff 4-1, Brown 3-(minus 3). ARIZONA, Drake 10-49, Edmonds 6-28, K.Murray 5-15.

Advertisement

PASSING: RAMS, Goff 37-47-0-351. ARIZONA, K.Murray 21-39-1-173.

RECEIVING: RAMS, Woods 10-85, Kupp 8-73, Everett 6-44, Jefferson 4-27, Higbee 4-24, Henderson 2-25, Brown 1-30, Akers 1-22, Reynolds 1-21. ARIZONA, Hopkins 8-52, Johnson 4-27, Arnold 2-61, Edmonds 2-15, Drake 2-9, Isabella 2-7, Kirk 1-2.

PUNT RETURNS: RAMS, Webster 3-18. ARIZONA, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS: RAMS, Webster 2-45. ARIZONA, Edmonds 1-54.

Advertisement

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: RAMS, Johnson 8-1-0, Reeder 6-4-0, Hill 4-0-0, Hollins 3-0-1, Fuller 3-0-0, Donald 2-1-1, Ramsey 2-0-0, Joseph-Day 1-3-0, Ebukam 1-1-0, Floyd 1-1-0, Young 1-1-0, Robinson 1-0-0, Scott 1-0-0, Brockers 0-1-0. ARIZONA, Baker 10-2-0, Banjo 9-1-0, Campbell 6-1-0, Hicks 5-1-0, Kirkpatrick 5-0-0, Peterson 4-1-0, Simmons 4-1-0, Peko 3-4-0, Blackson 2-2-0, Fotu 2-0-0, Golden 2-0-0, Murphy 2-0-0, Reddick 2-0-0, Gardeck 1-0-1, Coley 1-0-0, Joseph 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: RAMS, Hill 1-35. ARIZONA, None.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: RAMS, Gay 37. ARIZONA, Gonzalez 48.

Officials — Referee Jerome Boger, Ump Ramon George, HL Carl Johnson, LJ Daniel Gallagher, FJ Tom Hill, SJ Chad Hill, BJ Rich Martinez, Replay Mike Chase.

Advertisement

Attendance 0.

Rams
Times staff
Advertisement
Advertisement