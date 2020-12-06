Rams’ 38-28 victory over the Arizona Cardinals by the numbers

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams’ 38-28 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz., on Sunday:



7-0

Record for Rams head coach Sean McVay against the NFC West rival Arizona Cardinals. Quarterback Jared Goff is 7-1 against Arizona.



33-0

Rams’ record under McVay when leading at the half. The Rams are the only team without such a loss since the 2017 season, McVay’s first in L.A.



6

Consecutive games without scoring at least 30 points before the Rams scored 38 against Arizona on Sunday. That was the Rams’ longest drought under McVay.

53

Red-zone touchdown passes for Goff since the 2018 season, with just three interceptions. He threw a red-zone touchdown pass against Arizona and didn’t commit a turnover.



4

Consecutive seasons for the Rams with a non-losing record, a feat clinched with their road win. The four-season stretch is a first for the franchise since 1983-86.

Summary

RAMS 0 14 3 21 — 38

Arizona 7 0 7 14 — 28

First Quarter

Arizona — Arnold 59 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 13:25. Drive: 4 plays, 75 yards, 1:35. Key play: Floyd 15-yard face mask (15 yards) penalty on 3rd-and-9. Arizona 7, RAMS 0.

Second Quarter

RAMS — Akers 9 run (Gay kick), 10:35. Drive: 14 plays, 85 yards, 7:12. Key plays: Goff 4 pass to Higbee on 3rd-and-3, Goff 16 pass to Higbee, Goff 3 pass to Higbee on 3rd-and-2, Goff 12 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-4. RAMS 7, Arizona 7.

RAMS — Higbee 1 pass from Goff (Gay kick), :51. Drive: 9 plays, 45 yards, 3:27. Key plays: Goff 18 pass to Woods, Goff 10 pass to Woods on 3rd-and-10. RAMS 14, Arizona 7.

Third Quarter

RAMS — Field goal\G Gay 39, 10:26. Drive: 8 plays, 54 yards, 4:34. Key plays: Goff 19 pass to Henderson, Goff 30 pass to Brown on 3rd-and-7, Goff 9 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-17. RAMS 17, Arizona 7.

Arizona — D.Hopkins 4 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 4:03. Drive: 15 plays, 75 yards, 6:23. Key plays: K.Murray 10 pass to D.Hopkins, K.Murray 4 run on 3rd-and-1, K.Murray 12 pass to K.Johnson on 4th-and-12, Edmonds 13 run. RAMS 17, Arizona 14.

Fourth Quarter

RAMS — Goff 1 run (Gay kick), 14:52. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 4:11. Key plays: Goff 22 pass to Akers on 3rd-and-1, Goff 13 pass to Kupp. RAMS 24, Arizona 14.

Arizona — Drake 4 run (Gonzalez kick), 13:21. Drive: 2 plays, 15 yards, 00:25. Key play: Drake 11 run. RAMS 24, Arizona 21.

RAMS — Henderson 38 run (Gay kick), 10:07. Drive: 7 plays, 76 yards, 3:14. Key plays: Webster kick return to RAMS 24, Goff 22 pass to Everett on 3rd-and-11, Goff 10 pass to Woods. RAMS 31, Arizona 21.

RAMS — Hill 35 interception return (Gay kick), 4:33. RAMS 38, Arizona 21.

Arizona — Arnold 2 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 2:04. Drive: 8 plays, 47 yards, 2:29. Key plays: Edmonds kick return to RAMS 47, Drake 27 run. RAMS 38, Arizona 28.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: RAMS, Akers 21-72, Henderson 3-49, Goff 4-1, Brown 3-(minus 3). ARIZONA, Drake 10-49, Edmonds 6-28, K.Murray 5-15.

PASSING: RAMS, Goff 37-47-0-351. ARIZONA, K.Murray 21-39-1-173.

RECEIVING: RAMS, Woods 10-85, Kupp 8-73, Everett 6-44, Jefferson 4-27, Higbee 4-24, Henderson 2-25, Brown 1-30, Akers 1-22, Reynolds 1-21. ARIZONA, Hopkins 8-52, Johnson 4-27, Arnold 2-61, Edmonds 2-15, Drake 2-9, Isabella 2-7, Kirk 1-2.

PUNT RETURNS: RAMS, Webster 3-18. ARIZONA, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS: RAMS, Webster 2-45. ARIZONA, Edmonds 1-54.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: RAMS, Johnson 8-1-0, Reeder 6-4-0, Hill 4-0-0, Hollins 3-0-1, Fuller 3-0-0, Donald 2-1-1, Ramsey 2-0-0, Joseph-Day 1-3-0, Ebukam 1-1-0, Floyd 1-1-0, Young 1-1-0, Robinson 1-0-0, Scott 1-0-0, Brockers 0-1-0. ARIZONA, Baker 10-2-0, Banjo 9-1-0, Campbell 6-1-0, Hicks 5-1-0, Kirkpatrick 5-0-0, Peterson 4-1-0, Simmons 4-1-0, Peko 3-4-0, Blackson 2-2-0, Fotu 2-0-0, Golden 2-0-0, Murphy 2-0-0, Reddick 2-0-0, Gardeck 1-0-1, Coley 1-0-0, Joseph 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: RAMS, Hill 1-35. ARIZONA, None.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: RAMS, Gay 37. ARIZONA, Gonzalez 48.

Officials — Referee Jerome Boger, Ump Ramon George, HL Carl Johnson, LJ Daniel Gallagher, FJ Tom Hill, SJ Chad Hill, BJ Rich Martinez, Replay Mike Chase.

Attendance — 0.

