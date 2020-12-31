Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Rams

Rams add defensive lineman Michael Brockers to reserve/COVID-19 list

Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers, left, celebrates his sack of Patriots quarterback Cam Newton with Aaron Donald.
Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Share

The Rams suffered another possible COVID-19-related setback Thursday when defensive lineman Michael Brockers was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced.

Brockers is the second starter this week to be placed on the list. On Tuesday, receiver Cooper Kupp was placed on the list, and coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that Kupp probably would not be available for their game Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams can earn a playoff spot if they beat the Cardinals or if the Chicago Bears lose to the Green Bay Packers.

The Rams had a walk-through Wednesday, and Brockers appeared on the injury report as a non-participant because of “non injury related” reasons.

Advertisement

Because of NFL protocols, teams cannot reveal if a player was placed on the list because of a positive test or a close contact.

If a player tests positive, he is required to be on the list for 10 days and must be asymptomatic for 24 hours before he can return. If they are a high-risk close contact, they must be on the list for five days. If they are medium-risk close contact, they are monitored without a specified time regarding a return.

Rams

Plaschke: John Wolford hopes to defy the odds and etch his name in backup QB lore

Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford (9) prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Rams

Plaschke: John Wolford hopes to defy the odds and etch his name in backup QB lore

John Wolford heads into his first NFL game on Sunday looking to push the Rams into the postseason and prove that sports dreams can come true.

More Coverage

John Wolford ‘confident’ heading into Rams debut; Cooper Kupp likely out

Brockers starts on a line that also includes Aaron Donald and Sebastian Joseph-Day. If he does not play against the Cardinals, he could be replaced by A’Shawn Robinson.

Advertisement

The Rams signed Robinson last March after Brockers agreed to terms with the Baltimore Ravens, but Brockers’ deal fell through because of concerns about a season-ending ankle injury, and he re-signed with the Rams.

Rams
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.
Advertisement
Advertisement