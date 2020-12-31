Rams add defensive lineman Michael Brockers to reserve/COVID-19 list

The Rams suffered another possible COVID-19-related setback Thursday when defensive lineman Michael Brockers was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced.

Brockers is the second starter this week to be placed on the list. On Tuesday, receiver Cooper Kupp was placed on the list, and coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that Kupp probably would not be available for their game Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams can earn a playoff spot if they beat the Cardinals or if the Chicago Bears lose to the Green Bay Packers.

The Rams had a walk-through Wednesday, and Brockers appeared on the injury report as a non-participant because of “non injury related” reasons.

Because of NFL protocols, teams cannot reveal if a player was placed on the list because of a positive test or a close contact.

If a player tests positive, he is required to be on the list for 10 days and must be asymptomatic for 24 hours before he can return. If they are a high-risk close contact, they must be on the list for five days. If they are medium-risk close contact, they are monitored without a specified time regarding a return.

Brockers starts on a line that also includes Aaron Donald and Sebastian Joseph-Day. If he does not play against the Cardinals, he could be replaced by A’Shawn Robinson.

The Rams signed Robinson last March after Brockers agreed to terms with the Baltimore Ravens, but Brockers’ deal fell through because of concerns about a season-ending ankle injury, and he re-signed with the Rams.